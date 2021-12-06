ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flyers fire head coach Alain Vigneault

By Chelena Goldman
 6 days ago
Philadelphia Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The writing was on the wall after Philly was thumped 7-1 by the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, putting them at a pathetic 1-7-2 over their last 10 games. The only team in the Metropolitan Division with a worse record is the New York Islanders, who have lost 11 straight including three consecutive losses after regulation.

Vigneault, who was in his third year of a five-year contract with Philly, isn't completely to blame for the Flyers' misfortunes this season. Despite being active during the offseason and beefing up their roster, the Flyers have dealt with a ton of injuries over the first few months of the season and have yet to find any real momentum.

Then again, Philadelphia didn't exactly thrive under Vigneault either. The team made the playoffs when he was first hired late in 2019, but was promptly eliminated and hasn't faired well since.

In a corresponding move, assistant coach Mike Yeo is expected to be behind the bench when the Flyers host the Avalanche on Monday.

