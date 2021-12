Airbus SE, the Leiden, Netherlands-headquartered European flagship aircraft manufacturer which had snatched up global aviation industry crown from Boeing Co back in the 2019s following a mass-scale grounding of the US-based low-cost carrier maker’s best-selling 737 MAX, had unenveloped in a monthly report on Tuesday that the planemaker, which has been the centrepiece of a airline subsidy dispute between EU and the US, would still need to deliver 82 jets in December to reach an 2021 target to deliver 600 aircrafts.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO