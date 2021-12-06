ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

School shooting suspect and parents held at same facility on suicide watch

By Virginia Aabram
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jANqg_0dFL4npA00


E than Crumbley, the 15-year-old accused of fatally shooting four classmates in Michigan, and his parents are being held in the same facility, with all three on suicide watch.

James and Jennifer Crumbley and their son are being held at Oakland County Jail in Pontiac, Michigan, and being checked on "multiple times an hour" to prevent suicide, Oakland Country Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Saturday. The three do not have contact with each other, he added.

PARENTS OF HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING SUSPECT PLEAD NOT GUILTY TO MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES

Ethan Crumbley does not know that his parents, apprehended early Saturday after a manhunt, are also in custody.

"He wouldn't have been made aware that we were searching for his parents since he's in isolation, and it's not like we have a TV clicker in his hands," Bouchard said.

The sheriff said he is not aware of anyone in the family having previous mental health issues.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Monday that school officials could have searched Crumbley's bag and locker after " concerning behavior " but did not, noting she has not "ruled out" criminal charges against school officials.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The parents were designated as fugitives after they failed to appear at a Friday arraignment and were later caught in Detroit. Their defense attorney says they always planned to turn themselves in on Saturday morning.

Ethan Crumbley is charged as an adult with terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, and other charges. Seven other people were injured in last week's attack . James and Jennifer Crumbley have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter for allegedly giving their son free access to their weapons.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 2

Related
New York Post

Accused Michigan gunman’s mom wrote letter to Trump praising his stance on gun rights

Accused Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley’s mother wrote an open letter to Donald Trump after the 2016 presidential election praising his support for gun rights. “As a female and a Realtor, thank you for allowing my right to bear arms. Allowing me to be protected if I show a home to someone with bad intentions,” Jennifer Crumbley wrote in a blog post, according to the Daily Beast.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#School Shooting#Murder#Mental Health Issues#Oakland Country Sheriff#Washington Examiner
97.9 WGRD

Chilling Video Of Oxford High Students Interacting With Shooter

The shooter attempted to gain access to a locked-down classroom by telling students he was with the Sheriff's department. The students weren't buying it. Law enforcement officials in the suburban Detroit city are crediting Active Shooter training at Oxford High School for keeping Tuesday's death toll low. Three people were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two men charged with murder of women pictured in cage

Two men have been charged with the murder of a woman who had been photographed in a cage after her remains were found at a house in Missouri, authorities said.James Phelps and Timothy Norton have also been charged with abandonment of a corpse following confirmation the remains belonged to 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater. The two men had already been charged with kidnapping after half-naked images of the missing woman in a cage were found on Mr Phelps’ phone. Authorities searched Mr Phelps’ home in Lebanon, a city in Missouri, where they discovered human remains in a freezer and nextdoor.They also discovered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Oxford Football Player Reportedly Killed While Trying to Disarm School Shooter

Thousands of people have backed a petition to honor 16-year-old Tate Myre, a “standout” football player who was killed in the Oxford High School shooting. According to the New York Times, Myre was wounded during the Tuesday attack in which four were killed and seven were injured. Michigan police have not provided details on Myer’s interaction with the suspected gunman, however, a Change.org petition states he was shot while trying to disarm the suspect. The petition is calling for the school’s Wildcats Stadium to be renamed “Tate Myre Stadium.” As of press time, the page had received over 87,000 signatures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle family who knew Michigan school shooter says he was exposed to violence at young age

A Seattle-area woman whose son was once a friend of the recently accused Michigan school shooter says she questioned his mother and father’s parenting styles years ago. Four students were killed and seven others injured on Nov. 30, when 15-year-old student Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire with a pistol at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. Crumbley has been charged in the shooting, and his parents were charged on Friday.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Pregnant librarian killed after pulling gun on motorcyclist in road rage row

A pregnant librarian was killed after she allegedly pulled a gun on a motorcyclist in a road rage row in Florida.Sara Nicole Morales, 35, was shot dead by Andrew Derr during a confrontation outside her home in Orange City on 20 November.The incident began when Ms Morales allegedly intentionally hit Mr Derr’s motorcycle with her car on North Volusia Avenue and fled the scene, the Orange City Police Department said in a news release.Mr Derr and a witness called police and followed Ms Morales to an intersection where they demanded she stop to await officers’ arrival.When she refused to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
184K+
Followers
56K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy