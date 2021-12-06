School shooting suspect and parents held at same facility on suicide watch

E than Crumbley, the 15-year-old accused of fatally shooting four classmates in Michigan, and his parents are being held in the same facility, with all three on suicide watch.

James and Jennifer Crumbley and their son are being held at Oakland County Jail in Pontiac, Michigan, and being checked on "multiple times an hour" to prevent suicide, Oakland Country Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Saturday. The three do not have contact with each other, he added.

Ethan Crumbley does not know that his parents, apprehended early Saturday after a manhunt, are also in custody.

"He wouldn't have been made aware that we were searching for his parents since he's in isolation, and it's not like we have a TV clicker in his hands," Bouchard said.

The sheriff said he is not aware of anyone in the family having previous mental health issues.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Monday that school officials could have searched Crumbley's bag and locker after " concerning behavior " but did not, noting she has not "ruled out" criminal charges against school officials.

The parents were designated as fugitives after they failed to appear at a Friday arraignment and were later caught in Detroit. Their defense attorney says they always planned to turn themselves in on Saturday morning.

Ethan Crumbley is charged as an adult with terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, and other charges. Seven other people were injured in last week's attack . James and Jennifer Crumbley have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter for allegedly giving their son free access to their weapons.

