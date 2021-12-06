Utica man killed in crash on Highway 18 in Hinds County
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a man died in a one-vehicle crash in Hinds County.
The crash happened on Highway 18 at the intersection of Seaton Road on Sunday, December 5 around 11:45 p.m.1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Highway 3 in Yazoo County
According to troopers, a 2001 C Class Mercedes-Benz was traveling west on the highway when it left the road and hit a guardrail. The driver, 41-year-old Monshon Dixon of Utica, died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by MHP.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 1