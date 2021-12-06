ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Utica man killed in crash on Highway 18 in Hinds County

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
 6 days ago

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a man died in a one-vehicle crash in Hinds County.

The crash happened on Highway 18 at the intersection of Seaton Road on Sunday, December 5 around 11:45 p.m.

According to troopers, a 2001 C Class Mercedes-Benz was traveling west on the highway when it left the road and hit a guardrail. The driver, 41-year-old Monshon Dixon of Utica, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.

