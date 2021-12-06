ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UK police contacted over report of cocaine use in Parliament

KHON2
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — British parliamentary authorities are calling in the police after a newspaper reported that traces of cocaine had been found at numerous sites in Parliament. House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said he was contacting police after the Sunday Times reported that illegal drugs were being used inside Parliament...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

Man arrested after breaching security at UK Parliament

LONDON (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday after breaching security at Britain’s Parliament. Photos showed a man being held on the ground inside a gated yard at Parliament while officers stood over him with guns pointed. He was later taken away in a police van. London’s Metropolitan Police force...
LONDON, TX
The Associated Press

UK Conservatives hold Parliament seat by reduced margin

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s governing Conservative Party has held onto a seat in Parliament in a special election triggered by a lawmaker’s death. But the party saw its margin of victory slashed after weeks of headlines about politicians’ ethics breaches and an uncertain coronavirus picture. Conservative candidate Louie French was...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: Speaker goes to police over Westminster cocaine use claims amid drugs crackdown

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he will call in police over “deeply concerning” allegations of drug use in the Palace of Westminster.The Speaker said he was treating the matter as a priority and wanted to see “full and effective enforcement of the law” with serious sanctions for those flouting the rules. Sir Lindsay’s move comes after the Sunday Times reported that an investigation found evidence of cocaine in 11 out of 12 locations tested in the building.The intervention from the speaker also comes as the Prime Minister will this week launch a 10-year plan to tackle illegal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KHON2

New UK mask rules start as Johnson under fire over parties

LONDON (AP) — Tighter restrictions to curb the coronavirus came into force in Britain on Friday, as the government faced new allegations that officials flouted rules they had imposed on the nation with lockdown-breaking parties last Christmas. Face masks are once again compulsory in indoor public spaces in England...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Found with Cocaine After Lying to Police

Lamar Keith Dublin, 57 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found with cocaine during a traffic stop on Shorter Avenue. Reports stated that Dublin, a passenger in the vehicle, lied to police about his identity while being questioned. Police added that he was later found...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police bust cannabis gang that used frozen meat firm as front to import £3.25m of drugs in to UK

A dramatic video shows the moment police carried out a raid on a drugs gang that used a frozen meat firm as a front to smuggle cannabis worth £3.25m into the UK. The clip, filmed on officer bodycams, shows investigators breaking down a door and arresting one of the suspects during a raid on a residential house, which eventually lead to three men being jailed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Northampton: Cocaine worth £78m seized by police

Cocaine valued at up to £78m has been seized from a lorry making a delivery to an industrial depot. Northamptonshire Police raided the vehicle in Brackmills Industrial Estate, Northampton, on Friday. The force said it was the "biggest seizure of Class A drugs" it had made and the discovery followed...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Boris Johnson
KHON2

Whistleblower: As Afghanistan fell, UK abandoned supporters

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Foreign Office abandoned many of the nation’s allies in Afghanistan and left them to the mercy of the Taliban during the fall of the capital, Kabul, because of a dysfunctional and arbitrary evacuation effort, a whistleblower alleged Tuesday. In devastating evidence to a parliamentary committee, Raphael...
U.K.
The Independent

Julian Assange to find out whether high court will overturn extradition decision

Julian Assange will find out whether senior judges will overturn a decision not to extradite him to the US when the High Court gives its ruling on his case on Friday.Assanged, 50, is wanted in the US on allegations of a conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’s publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.US authorities brought a High Court challenge against a January ruling by then-district judge Vanessa Baraitser that Assange should not be sent to the US, in which she cited a real and “oppressive” risk of suicide.The Lord Chief Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Illegal Drugs#Drug Related Crime#Ap#British#House Of Commons#The Sunday Times#The Metropolitan Police#Sky News#The Associated Press#Oregon Pays Homeowners
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Essence

Modern-Day Slavery Operation Uncovered In Georgia, Feds Say

Federal indictment says victims are over 100 laborers smuggled from Mexico and Central America to the U.S., with some held at gunpoint to work. A newly unsealed indictment shows that several federal law enforcement agencies uncovered what they think is one of the largest cases of human trafficking and visa fraud in the U.S., VICE reports.
GEORGIA STATE
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy