United Dairy agrees to purchase Marietta-based Prairie Farms

As people gear up for making presents, buying gifts and spending money on friends and family, there is some discussion of the supply chain. What is available? How long will it take to arrive? When will it be ready? At the farm, we are working to deliver fresh produce to customers in a timely fashion. Could a watermelon radish count as a gift under the tree? Sure. Are carrots, chard, beets, potatoes, a bag of arugula, some mixed greens, a delicata Winter squash and a bunch of kale legitimate as 8 gifts? Yes. Food is a gift and a treasure not to be taken for granted. And in the global world where so many items are shipped to and fro, why not support the local, reliable supply chain? What does it take to bring these items to the barn? The planning starts now for growing in the new year and harvesting produce and vegetables, herbs and flowers too, to customers and shoppers who come to the barn. The produce now in the barn was started last Spring and this Fall. Greens are delightfully abundant with some sunny days, rain and appropriately cool temperatures. The farmers are working hard to make sure there is food and the chain is very short from field to counter.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO