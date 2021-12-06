ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

United Dairy agrees to purchase Marietta-based Prairie Farms

Cover picture for the articleMartins-Ferry based United Dairy has agreed to purchase Prairie Farms. Prairie Farms made the decision to discontinue operations at its Marietta, Ohio plant effective Dec. 31. United Dairy is...

vermontbiz.com

$6.1 Million in Funding for Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center to Benefit Farms and Processors

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets hosts the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC), which serves dairy businesses in the ten-state Northeast region. We are excited to announce the center's third round of funding through the USDA Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives (DBII) program. This $6,133,333 award allows the NE-DBIC to keep investing in catalytic projects that advance community- and climate-forward dairy production across the region and right here in Vermont.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Companies are flooding farmers with numerous biostimulant products

There’s an old story about a scientist who advocated an unproven theory with no support from his peers. “How does it feel to go out on a limb?” emailed a colleague. After peer studies eventually proved the theory correct, the scientist finally replied to the email. “Crowded,” he wrote. Mainstream...
AGRICULTURE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Washington County officials respond to Prairie Farms Dairy layoffs

MARIETTA — Approximately 100 Prairie Farms employees received letters Wednesday, advising them of layoffs at the end of the year. In a statement received Thursday morning, Darin Copeland, public relations manager of Prairie Farms Dairy Inc., said “Employees at the Prairie Farms Marietta, Ohio, milk plant and associated branches were informed yesterday that all associated assets are being sold to United Dairy effective Dec. 31. After this date, Prairie Farms will no longer own or operate these facilities.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Winona County rejects dairy farm expansion

Winona County officials have nixed a major mega-dairy expansion to nearly four times the county's animal limit. The five-member Winona County Board of Adjustment in southeastern Minnesota voted 2-2 Thursday on whether to deny the variance request, a tie vote that constitutes a denial. The chair of the board had recused himself because he had spoken out against the project prior to joining the board.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farms#Marietta#United Dairy#Martins Ferry#Prairie Farms#Broughton Dairy
Wicked Local

Growing on the Farm: Supply Chain

As people gear up for making presents, buying gifts and spending money on friends and family, there is some discussion of the supply chain. What is available? How long will it take to arrive? When will it be ready? At the farm, we are working to deliver fresh produce to customers in a timely fashion. Could a watermelon radish count as a gift under the tree? Sure. Are carrots, chard, beets, potatoes, a bag of arugula, some mixed greens, a delicata Winter squash and a bunch of kale legitimate as 8 gifts? Yes. Food is a gift and a treasure not to be taken for granted. And in the global world where so many items are shipped to and fro, why not support the local, reliable supply chain? What does it take to bring these items to the barn? The planning starts now for growing in the new year and harvesting produce and vegetables, herbs and flowers too, to customers and shoppers who come to the barn. The produce now in the barn was started last Spring and this Fall. Greens are delightfully abundant with some sunny days, rain and appropriately cool temperatures. The farmers are working hard to make sure there is food and the chain is very short from field to counter.
AGRICULTURE
agdaily.com

Indiana grain elevator’s closure the last straw for some smaller farmers

The 2021 season may well be remembered as one where irony was the top crop harvested. With crop production and prices at levels that should have had folks excited and optimistic, many in the field are still weeding through problems great and small related to the COVID-19 pandemic. And it never helps when a local grain elevator announces its intent to stop receiving grain.
INDIANA STATE
agdaily.com

New farm safety videos & resources available for dairy producers

For farmers and ranchers, materials on farm safety are vital. The Center for Dairy Excellence and the Professional Dairy Managers of Pennsylvania (PDMP) recently launched a farm safety video series to help dairy producers share simple safety reminders with farm employees. The Seconds for Your Safety videos, designed to be...
AGRICULTURE
