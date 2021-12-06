ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gucci Designer Alessandro Michele Talks About Those Freaky Heads From His Infamous Runway Show

By Sarah Wasilak
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele brought us back to his controversial 2018 runway show in an interview with 60 Minutes, where he addressed his idea to have models carry wax replicas of their own heads. Most will remember when brand muse Jared Leto repurposed the move at the 2019 Met Gala,...

