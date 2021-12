CHICAGO (CBS) — The man accused of killing 71-year-old Woom Sing Tse in Chinatown this week fired 22 shots, a slaying a Cook County judge called an “execution” in denying the accused gunman bail. Alphonso Joyner, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in Tse’s death. Tse was on his way to buy a newspaper when he was shot multiple times and killed at 262 W. 23rd Pl., between Princeton and Wentworth avenues, in broad daylight at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. During Joyner’s bond hearing on Thursday, Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney James Murphy said he could not provide a motive for the killing. “Sometimes individuals...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO