ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

St. Paul Castle Designed By Glensheen Mansion’s Architect is For Sale

By Abbey
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever wanted to live inside Minnesota's Glensheen Mansion? Here is your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the next best thing. There is...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Four Places You Can Take a Winter Sleigh Ride in Minnesota

It's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together at one of these Minnesota locations. I have a faint memory of my first and only sleigh ride. I was just a kid, and it was part of a family outing that my grandparents had organized. We drove out to a farm somewhere in Wisconsin where a horse-drawn sleigh awaited us. We climbed up and snuggled under blankets while large horses pulled us around through the woods. I don't remember much about the sleigh ride itself -- as I recall I spent more time shivering than appreciating what was happening -- though I do remember drinking hot cocoa in a warm cabin afterwards. I suppose I haven't done a great job of selling winter sleigh rides, but don't let my childhood experience deter you from enjoying one of your own.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Real Estate
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Duluth, MN
Business
City
Saint Paul, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy