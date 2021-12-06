ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The First 4 Unloved Losers for My 2022 Tax Loss Selling Recovery Portfolio

By Authors
Street.Com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday I roll out the first tranche of my 2022 Tax Loss Selling Recovery Portfolio. The idea is to identify potentially cheap names that were down sharply in 2020 and might be pushed even lower at year-end as investors harvest tax losses, but that could recover in 2022 if selling pressure...

realmoney.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Brinker International#Chili#Maggiano#Groupon Inc#Grpn#Selectquote Inc#Slqt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Street.Com

Stitch Fix, Inc. Class A

Positive news on Omicron is more powerful at the moment, at least for the markets, than the overhanging probability of tighter monetary policy. It's possible we might be in for a bit of a run or short covering into Tuesday's earnings. Checking out the price action today, I'm rolling with...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Is This the Edge of a Bluff or the Start of a Climb Higher?

Now what? That's the question many traders are probably asking right now after the major indexes closed in the green Tuesday. More precisely, the question is: Is this a setup for a failed bounce and a retest of the lows or is this the start of a fresh leg higher that will keep running on positive seasonality into the end of the year?
STOCKS
etftrends.com

November Review: Is Volatility Better for Tax Loss Harvesting?

Volatility returned in November. While the ups and downs can be unnerving, they are an unavoidable part of long-term investing. On the bright side, volatility tends to increase opportunities for tax loss harvesting (TLH). Below are TLH highlights for November with accompanying chart and statistics on page 2:. In the...
STOCKS
Street.Com

This Market Needs Some Rest and Consolidation After a Big Move

We have mixed action on Wednesday morning, but breadth is solid at 2 to 1 positive and the number of new 12-month lows has shrunk to just 40. What this market needs is some rest and consolidation after a big move, and that is what is taking place. There are many eyeballs on the upcoming CPI report on Friday morning, and that may be the primary justification for more selling.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Southwest Airlines stock rallies after revenue outlook raised, fuel cost estimate cut

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. surged 1.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the air carrier raised its outlook for fourth-quarter revenue and cut its estimate for fuel costs. The company now expects revenue for the current quarter to be down 10% to 15% from the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, compared with previous guidance for a decline of 15% to 25%. Guidance for fuel costs per gallon was lowered $2.15 to $2.25 from $2.25 to $2.35. The company kept its outlook for load factor unchanged at 80% to 85% and for capacity to be down about 8% from 2019. "Leisure travel demand was strong for the Thanksgiving holiday," the company said in an investor presentation. "Based on current trends, leisure bookings continue to come in above expectations for December travel, and managed business revenues are expected to recover to down 55% to down 60% in December versus 2019 levels." The stock, which has bounced 6.3% since closing at a 13-month low on Dec. 1 through Tuesday, has shed 6.1% over the past three months while the U.S. Global Jets ETF has lost 5.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 3.8%.
MARKETS
Reuters

TUI reports loss as Omicron trumps summer recovery

Dec 8 (Reuters) - TUI (TUIGn.DE), reported an operating loss of over 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion) for its 2020-2021 financial year and said it may need to cut winter capacity as the Omicron coronavirus variant overshadows hopes of a rebound next summer. The world's largest holiday company has struggled...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Kiplinger

5 Stocks to Sell for 2022

Many investors approach the new year looking for fresh investment ideas where they can put their money and hopes to work. But without trying to be too negative, a little end-of-year paring can be prudent, too ... thus, it pays to examine one's own portfolio for stocks to sell as well.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

How to Maximize Returns With Tax-Loss Harvesting

The end of the year generally sees a flurry of activity within the ETF space as advisors and investors move in and out of funds while looking to maximize their tax-loss harvesting. This year is proving to be no different, and the Wall Street Journal recently ran some simulations to discover just how much can be saved within portfolios utilizing this method.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy