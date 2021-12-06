ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPACs are beating out traditional IPOs in 2021

By Dan Primack
Axios
Axios
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPACs are outpacing traditional IPOs in 2021, according to data from Dealogic. By the numbers: 562 SPACs went public on U.S. exchanges between January and November, compared to 373 regular companies. SPACs raised $151 billion in their IPOs, while traditional issuers raised $148 billion. Zoom in: SPACs owe most...

