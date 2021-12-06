Firefox 95 Will Include RLBox Sandboxing for Added Security

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Keeping your home safe and secure lets you feel more comfortable, but not every security system is the same. Whether you want more peace of mind when you’re out and about or when you’re at home in bed, a security system with a camera will keep a watchful eye out. A security system that just uses scanners, lights or motion sensors might trigger alarms that scare people away. Still, a camera provides an extra deterrent since it can record people and help lead to arrests. Some systems even come with monitoring that will notify the police as soon as criminal activity is detected.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO