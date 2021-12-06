ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Key Man City Stars Left Out of Champions League Squad vs RB Leipzig - Full List Confirmed

By Freddie Pye
CityXtra
CityXtra
 6 days ago
Manchester City take on Bundesliga's RB Leipzig in the final Champions League group stage match of the season, with a place in the knock-out stages of 2022 already confirmed from the last matchday.

Pep Guardiola's side defeat Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium two weeks ago, with the dramatic 2-1 win not only ensuring progression from the group, but also cementing the club's position at the top of the group.

Ahead of the final game against RB Leipzig, who are looking to secure a place in the UEFA Europa League with a result against the Premier League side on Tuesday night, Pep Guardiola has named his 20-man travelling squad.

Confirmed 20-man travelling City squad vs RB Leipzig

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Scott Carson, Zack Steffen.

Defenders: CJ Egan-Riley, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Josh Wilson-Esbrand.

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, James McAtee, Romeo Lavia.

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer.

There are five notable admissions from the squad:

Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Joao Cancelo, and Aymeric Laporte all miss out, presumably with rest in mind for the aforementioned players.

Pep Guardiola has also confirmed that Gabriel Jesus is being left out of the squad due to the injury he picked up during the closing stages of the 3-1 win over Watford at the weekend.

Ferran Torres also continues to miss out as the Spaniard recovers from a foot injury.

CityXtra

Player Ratings: Watford 1-3 Man City (Premier League)

Ederson - 6 It was going very well until the goal, which he should have done better on. He stays on 99 clean sheets, but not for too long I’m sure. Looked pretty dangerous going forward and kept João Pedro quiet. They’re the two most important things and Walker achieves them consistently.
MANCHESTER, NY
