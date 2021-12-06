ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sheriff's Office Removes Photo of Santa Filling out Gun Permit Application After Outrage

By Andrew Stanton
 6 days ago
"Another school shooting in the States this week, and this is the Merry Christmas response their cops think is clever and fun," one person...

State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
KRDO News Channel 13

Photo of Santa-lookalike getting handgun permit prompts backlash on El Paso County Sheriff’s social media pages

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Whether or not Santa Claus needs a handgun in 2021 is a much larger issue, but a social media post by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office featuring a Santa lookalike obtaining a concealed handgun permit received hundreds of comments questioning the timing and sensitivity of the post. The photo The post Photo of Santa-lookalike getting handgun permit prompts backlash on El Paso County Sheriff’s social media pages appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Odessa American

Sheriff’s office implements gun program

When Mike Griffis took over as Ector County sheriff in the beginning of 2017, he had major goals he wanted to achieve for the department. The first of those goals was better pay for his staff. The second was the start of a take-home fleet. The final, which began a...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office joins Operation Santa Claus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Operation Santa Claus is underway and an Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is joining the effort. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has joined the annual campaign spearheaded by Greenville Fire and Rescue, The Salvation Army of Greenville, and Inner Banks Media. People can drop off new and...
GREENVILLE, NC
KKTV

‘EPSO intended to highlight our staff:’ El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responds to requests to remove a photo of santa getting a concealed handgun permit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of someone dressed as santa receiving his concealed handgun permit today, and then needed to explain the purpose of the photo following backlash. The post went up on Friday on Twitter and can be viewed at...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KLTV

Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman reported missing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office received and is investigating a report of a missing 72-year-old. The call came in on Dec. 1, with a caller saying her mother, Dian Godwin, had wandered from home on Nov. 29 and had not been seen since. Though she said it was not unusual for her mother to walk away, she would always return in a day or two, previously. She said her mother was also known to walk for hours at a time throughout Tyler.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Washington Post

GOP congressman’s gun-toting family Christmas photo sparks outrage days after school shooting

A previous version of this article misspelled the name of Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg as Jamie. The article has been corrected. They are looking straight at the camera, smiling wide. The parents are sitting on a black leather couch, in front of a festive Christmas tree that is flanked by younger members of the family. It would be a standard holiday family portrait if not for one unexpected detail: Everyone in the image is holding a long gun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
crimevoice.com

Sheriff’s Office: Resident comes home to find guns scattered out front, stranger watching TV

A man has been arrested on suspicion of residential burglary in El Dorado County. On the night of November 26, a resident of Rescue reportedly came home to find a number of their personal firearms scattered near the front door and an unknown person watching TV inside. The resident began to move away from the house and heard what sounded like a gunshot, prompting him to flee and call the Sheriff’s Office, according to reports.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mother Jones

Days After the Michigan School Shooting, a GOP Lawmaker Posted a Gun-Filled Family Photo

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. On Saturday, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) posted a holiday-themed family photo to his Twitter account. The image featured a decorated Christmas tree, Massie’s smiling wife and kids, and seven guns that appear to be a mix of semi-automatic rifles and machine guns.
MICHIGAN STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Sheriff's office investigating after Confederate statue splashed with paint

MURRAY, KY — The Calloway County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone vandalized the Confederate statue outside the Calloway County Courthouse. The sheriff's office says it was contacted by the Murray Police Department after someone splashed the statue with paint. Investigators believe the people responsible splashed the statue with paint...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
