Sheriff's Office Removes Photo of Santa Filling out Gun Permit Application After Outrage

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office received and is investigating a report of a missing 72-year-old. The call came in on Dec. 1, with a caller saying her mother, Dian Godwin, had wandered from home on Nov. 29 and had not been seen since. Though she said it was not unusual for her mother to walk away, she would always return in a day or two, previously. She said her mother was also known to walk for hours at a time throughout Tyler.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO