President Joe Biden on Thursday opened the first White House Summit for Democracy by sounding an alarm about a global slide for democratic institutions and called for world leaders to “lock arms” and demonstrate democracies can deliver. Biden called it a critical moment for fellow leaders to redouble efforts on bolstering democracies. In making the case for action, he noted his own battle to win passage of voting rights legislation at home and alluded to the United States' own challenges to its democratic institutions and traditions. "Democracy needs champions," Biden said in remarks to open the two-day virtual summit. The summit comes as U.S. democracy faces challenges to its institutions and traditions, including the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol has left many Republicans clinging to Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election. The virtual summit has already drawn backlash from some of the United States' adversaries and nations that weren't invited. Ambassadors to the U.S. from China and Russia wrote a joint essay describing the Biden administration as exhibiting a Cold-War mentality.

