MSP finds 2 guns, 50 round magazine during traffic stop in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Michigan State Police says its Hometown Security Team arrested a wanted fugitive at a traffic stop in Lansing on Friday, Dec. 3.
The person they pulled over had a felony warrant and was arrested due to that warrant.
Authorities also found guns on the person, including a 50 round drum magazine that the team found in the car.
The Michigan State Police says charges will be sought for Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW).
