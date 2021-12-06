MSP finds 2 guns, 50 round magazine during traffic stop in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Michigan State Police says its Hometown Security Team arrested a wanted fugitive at a traffic stop in Lansing on Friday, Dec. 3.

The person they pulled over had a felony warrant and was arrested due to that warrant.

Authorities also found guns on the person, including a 50 round drum magazine that the team found in the car.

The Michigan State Police says charges will be sought for Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW).

