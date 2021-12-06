State Lifts Emergency Suspension of Ex-Dallas Paramedic Seen Kicking Man on Camera
A former Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic who was seen on camera footage repeatedly kicking an unarmed homeless man can resume work...www.nbcdfw.com
Maybe not a caregiver but certainly in a position of responsibility to not harm a person by kicking him repeatedly. Good job he will never come to my home as I would video the whole time he was there. Disgusting pieces of s—t allowing him to return to work.
