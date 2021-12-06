ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Teen on Life Support after Car Runs Red Light and Crashes in Grant Hill

By Chris Jennewein
 6 days ago
A Falck ambulance for San Diego. Courtesy of the company

A pregnant teenager was on life support Monday after a car crash in the Grant Hill neighborhood of San Diego.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the driver of a 2005 Honda Civic ran a red light and broadsided a 2006 Chevy 1500 pickup on 28th Street near Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A pregnant 18-year-old who was the passenger of the Honda, fell unconscious during the collision “and did not regain consciousness” at the scene Officer John Buttle reported.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed the teen is on life support.

“Her injuries are not fully diagnosed at the time of this entry,” Buttle said around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The drivers of the pickup and car were also injured. The driver of the Honda Civic was transported to the hospital suffering chest pain and the driver of the Chevy 1500 complained of shoulder pain.

Teenager Beaten, Shot on El Cerrito Street

A group of assailants attacked a young man for unknown reasons on an El Cerrito-area roadside early Thursday, pummeling him and shooting him in the leg before fleeing, authorities reported. The 18-year-old man was standing at the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and 58th Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. when...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Big Rig in Otay Mesa Was Walter Lopez Martinez, 27

Authorities Tuesday released the name of a 27-year-old man who died this week in a motorcycle crash in Otay Mesa. Walter Lopez Martinez, a resident of Mexico, was riding eastbound in the 9200 block of Siempre Viva Road alongside a tractor-trailer shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday when the trucker slowed and tried to make a U-turn, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Fire Causes Damage to Rubio’s in Oceanside

No injuries have been reported in an early morning blaze that caused major damage to an Oceanside restaurant. Around 12:30 a.m., Oceanside Fire Department crews were dispatched to a fire at Rubio’s Coastal Grill according to online logs. Shortly after crews arrived, a second alarm was called for the working fire at the 4201 Oceanside Boulevard restaurant near College Avenue.
OCEANSIDE, CA
