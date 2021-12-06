Pregnant Teen on Life Support after Car Runs Red Light and Crashes in Grant Hill

A Falck ambulance for San Diego. Courtesy of the company

A pregnant teenager was on life support Monday after a car crash in the Grant Hill neighborhood of San Diego.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the driver of a 2005 Honda Civic ran a red light and broadsided a 2006 Chevy 1500 pickup on 28th Street near Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A pregnant 18-year-old who was the passenger of the Honda, fell unconscious during the collision “and did not regain consciousness” at the scene Officer John Buttle reported.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed the teen is on life support.

“Her injuries are not fully diagnosed at the time of this entry,” Buttle said around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The drivers of the pickup and car were also injured. The driver of the Honda Civic was transported to the hospital suffering chest pain and the driver of the Chevy 1500 complained of shoulder pain.