Call of Duty: Warzone staff strike over surprise layoffs just days before Vanguard integration

By Ali Jones
 6 days ago
Most of the quality assurance team working on Call of Duty: Warzone are striking in protest of a large number of surprise layoffs that began last week. According to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, "most of a team of around 40 QA testers [...] are walking off the job to protest a...

totalgamingnetwork.com

Big Changes are Coming to Call of Duty: Warzone

With a new map comes some big changes to loadouts. On December 8, Caldera will be the new map, Caldera, taking over Call of Duty: Warzone. This new map is quite tropical in nature as it's set in the Pacific after-all, and will release alongside the first season for Call of Duty: Vanguard. Activision says that the new map was "built on learnings from the community."
VIDEO GAMES
Taylor Daily Press

Call of Duty: Vanguard Review

Call of Duty Vanguard is a fast food chain snack: it’s cute, easy, and just right, but you know exactly what you’re going to get and also that you can find something better elsewhere that’s definitely more surprising. Vanguard builds on a foundation that’s been around for years and hardly changes anything about it. This doesn’t show much ambition or imagination, but it still makes for a good game. The campaign is immersive, offers variety, and takes players into the battles of World War II. Multiplayer (also) is well known, but thanks to the “Speed” option, it can be modified to your own taste. It’s a pity that some of the maps are not well balanced and birth points are unfortunately placed here and there, but other than that, the traditional multiplayer plays very well. Champion Hill is a great addition to multiplayer and allows players to experience a slightly more competitive way to play in an accessible way. Zombies is a little out of place: with the campaign and multiplayer doing what they’ve always done, the Zombies mode isn’t quite as good as it used to be. Fortunately, there is still more content for Zombies, but at the moment this mode does not have much to offer. The main question is whether all this will interest players enough, or whether the majority will continue to focus solely on Warzone. The latter certainly would not surprise us.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Call of Duty: Warzone devs walkout following reported QA layoffs

A group of Raven Software employees are walking out to protest Activision Blizzard’s reported decision to lay off a dozen quality assurance staffers, which most notably work on Call of Duty: Warzone. As shared to Twitter by Axios’ Stephen Totilo, the group released a statement calling for the 12 game testers to be offered full-time jobs alongside the rest of the Raven QA team.
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Jason Schreier
Person
Bobby Kotick
Inverse

COD: Vanguard Season 1 release date, Caldera map, and Warzone integration

The first season of Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available soon, and judging by the current marketing material, it’s an impressive way to kick off a new game. It’ll come with a substantial amount of content for both Vanguard’s multiplayer and Warzone, including the integration that adds WWII weapons and features to the free-to-play battle royale. Based on what we’ve seen so far, Season 1 seems like it’ll have a substantial amount of content, especially for Warzone players. Activision has slowly trickled out information about Season 1, but there’s a lot we already know about what to expect from the forthcoming update, including its release date, new features, weapons, the Caldera map, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

The best Call of Duty: Vanguard Top Break class

The Top Break pistol is resonant of the Magnum in previous Call of Duty titles. With the best attachments, you can build a viable Top Break class to take into your next Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer match. The Top Break is not the most powerful weapon in that is...
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty Warzone Devs Protest Over Raven Software Job Cuts

Several QA team members at Call of Duty Warzone studio, Raven Software, staged a walkout last night over unfair job terminations. Activision Blizzard continues to face trouble this year as a number of QA employees were booted last Friday. A walkout was planned after 12 team members who were a part of the Better ABK Workers Alliance were told their contracts with the Call of Duty Warzone studio, Raven Software, would be void by the end of January. The workers felt that the QA department was doing well for the company, especially after all the hard work they committed to the year-end quarter with five weeks of overtime in preparation for the launch of the new Pacific map.
ADVOCACY
thegamerhq.com

‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ Developers Stage Mass Walkout Over Recent Firings

‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ Developers Stage Mass Walkout Over Recent Firings. Activision is under intense government scrutiny for its alleged dysfunctional working culture. Call of Duty Developers has called for a strike in protest at the poor treatment of quality assurance staff members. Quality assurance (also known as QA)...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Call of Duty: Warzone Devs Protest Against Sudden Layoffs

Activision Blizzard's decision to fire many Raven Software testers didn't sit well with other studio employees. This past weekend we got a glimpse of the frustration of Raven Software's staff, where Activision began firing experienced testers. Now, some of the creators of Call of Duty: Warzone have taken to the streets to demonstrate the publisher their "enthusiasm" following the sudden decision. For now for one day, but participants do not rule out extending the strike.
VIDEO GAMES
