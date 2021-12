Dark Souls: Nightfall, an unofficial sequel to the exceptionally exquisite Dark Souls: Remastered, is on its way in January and players cannot contain their excitement. Incredibly enough, this is the work of a modest group of modders and the project started to take shape two years ago. While the team’s approach to sharing snapshots of their custom creations with fans is along the lines of “less is more,” hype is still sky-high for Nightfall. Announcing that the mod has been delayed by one month with an eerie teaser trailer, fans have praised the “monumental vibes” of the upcoming sequel and that the team should take all of the time they need to polish the game to a shine. A sickly, sepulchral shine, but a shine nonetheless.

