ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

'I'll be paying for it for a long time': Michael Sheen reveals he's turned himself into a 'not-for-profit' actor after putting his mansions up for sale to help the homeless

By Connie Rusk For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Michael Sheen has revealed he has become a 'not-for-profit' actor after putting his homes up for sale to help the homeless.

The actor, 52, who is estimated to have a $16million net worth, spoke of how he made the 'liberating' decision to sell two mansions - in the US and the UK - and move back to Wales in order to raise funds for those in need.

Michael told the Big Issue how he stepped in to bankroll the 2019 Homeless World Cup in Cardiff when funding for the £2m project fell through at the last moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUTJK_0dFKwb3i00
Generous: Michael Sheen has revealed he has become a 'not-for-profit' actor after putting his homes up for sale to help the homeless (pictured in 2019) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQgN2_0dFKwb3i00
Home is where the heart is: Michael lives in the glorious Welsh countryside along with partner Anna Lundberg and their daughter Lyra - the star has said he decided to move back to Wales to 'make a difference in someone's life'

After it was successfully staged, he realised he could use his wealth and profile to help with similar ventures prompting him to put up his two homes for sale.

Michael has said he decided to move back to Wales to 'make a difference in someone's life' and focus on campaigns helping Welsh people.

Speaking to The Big Issue for their Letter To My Younger Self, he said: 'I had to make a decision – I could walk away from it, and it wouldn't happen. I thought, I'm not going to let that happen. So, I put all my money into keeping it going.

'I had a house in America and a house here and I put those up and just did whatever it took, it was scary and incredibly stressful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0FIP_0dFKwb3i00
Big gesture: The actor, who is estimated to have a $16million net worth, spoke of how he made the 'liberating' decision to sell his two mansions (pictured with David Tenant in Good Omens) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rUHV_0dFKwb3i00
Love: Michael is in a relationship with Swedish actress Anna Lundberg - they have a daughter called Lyra together - (Martin and Anna pictured in January 2020)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vP8wY_0dFKwb3i00
Family outing: Michael and Anna were seen enjoying a low-key shopping trip in London with their daughter Lyra last year

'I'll be paying for it for a long time. But when I came out the other side I realised I could do this kind of thing and, if I can keep earning money it's not going to ruin me.

Michael said he puts 'large amounts of money into this or that' because he feels he will be able to earn it back again.

The star has already pledged £50,000 over five years to fund a bursary to help Welsh students go to Oxford University.

The TV star decided to return to his native Wales after immersing himself in local life when working on The Passion, a 72-hour play through the streets of Port Talbot in 2011 because it made him aware of initiatives and charities that were in need of high-profile help and support.

He said: 'I got to know people and organisations within my home town that I didn't know existed - little groups who were trying to help young carers, who had just enough funding to make a tiny difference to a kid's life by putting on one night a week where they could get out and go bowling or watch a film and just be a kid.

'I would come back to visit three or four months later, and find out that funding had gone and that organisation didn't exist anymore.'

The actor spoke after getting to know people and organisations in his hometown he realised the difference funding could make.

Michael said he didn't want to just be a 'patron' or a 'supportive voice' because he wanted to do more to help the community.

After developing an acting career on stage in the nineties, Sheen became better known as a screen actor since the 2000s, in particular through his roles in various biographical films.

With writer Peter Morgan, he has starred in a trilogy of films as British politician Tony Blair: the television film The Deal in 2003, followed by The Queen (2006) and The Special Relationship (2010).

More recently he played Chris Tarrant in Quiz and starred in Good Omens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mlKYV_0dFKwb3i00
Home sweet home: The TV star decided to return to his native Wales after immersing himself in local life when working on The Passion (pictured at his home in Wales) 

Comments / 3

Kyle Davis
4d ago

not the first British celebrity to do something like this for charity... Sir Elton John auctioned off almost everything he owned a few decades ago for charity... it's really great to hear of stories like this.

Reply
2
Related
enstarz.com

'Good Omens' Star Michael Sheen Becomes A Not-For-Profit Actor, Paying For Underfunded Social Projects

In this season of giving, Welsh actor Michael Sheen has decided to take this mantra to the next level by giving away all profits he makes as an actor to fund social projects. During a recent interview with The Big Issue, Sheen talked about a life-changing moment he had during a 72-hour National Theater performance of The Passion, through his hometown of Port Talbot South Wales in 2011. He had this to say about the experience,
ADVOCACY
hotnewhiphop.com

Actor Michael Sheen Calls Himself A "Not-For-Profit-Actor," Donates Majority Of Earnings

When one becomes an international A-List actor, not only are the opportunities endless, but the money can be, as well. Entertainers like Michael Sheen with careers that span decades can pretty much pick and choose what projects they would like to work on, and because he has been acclaimed around the world and has the awards to prove it, Sheen is making a dramatic change to what he does with his checks.
CHARITIES
arcamax.com

Michael Sheen is a 'social enterprise'

Michael Sheen has become a "not-for-profit" actor. The 'Prodigal Son' actor explained how the 2019 Homeless World Cup in Cardiff was a turning point for him as it was in danger of being cancelled as funding had run out so he put his own money into the initiative and after it was successfully staged, he realised he could use his wealth and profile to help with similar ventures.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Sheen
Person
Chris Tarrant
Person
Peter Morgan
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

Michael Sheen says he is a ‘not-for-profit actor’ after selling houses for charity

Michael Sheen has said that he is now a “not-for-profit actor” after selling his houses and giving the proceeds to charity.Writing in The Big Issue, the Welsh actor said that his outlook on life changed while helping organise the Homeless World Cup in Cardiff in 2019, during which funds to put on the event ran out, leaving them with “no money”.“I had to make a decision – I could walk away from it, and it wouldn’t happen. I thought, I’m not going to let that happen. So, I put all my money into keeping it going.”Sheen said that he...
CHARITIES
BBC

Michael Sheen's suits donated to charity shop by parents

Suits worn by Hollywood actor Michael Sheen have been donated to a charity shop by his parents to be sold online. The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has put them up for auction on eBay with 99p starting prices. His mother, Irene, said he "asked us to find a good cause...
CHARITIES
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Mansions#Welsh#Oxford University
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles' alleged secret son finds new 'evidence' backing his claims

A man named Simon Dorante-Day, 55, from Australia has been sharing multiple stories, claiming that he is the Prince of Wales' and Duchess of Cornwall's child. Dorante-Dayhas been vociferous about his claim to be a member of the British Royal Family; he has produced several proofs to back this assertion.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Shares Rare New Photo Of Archie, 2, & He Looks Just Like Prince Harry

Archie is the spitting image of a young Prince Harry in a photo shared by mom Meghan Markle on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’. Meghan Markle shared a candid snapshot of 2-year-old son Archie during her surprise appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Nov. 18 — and he’s the spitting image of his father, Prince Harry. The eldest child of the duke, 37, and duchess, 40, could be seen admiring chickens from a coup, woven basket in tow to gather eggs, at his family home in Montecito, California.
MONTECITO, CA
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Sean Connery's Real Cause of Death: Former James Bond Actor's Health Condition Leading To Death Last October Revealed

Sean Connery's cause of death was reportedly revealed by his loved ones a month after the "James Bond" actor passed away. The celebrity was best known for being the first-ever actor to play Agent 007 in the 1962 James Bond feature film "Dr. No." After years in the entertainment industry, Connery decided to retire from acting after his appearance in the film adaptation of the comic book series "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen," which was released in 2003.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Refuses To Get Intimate With Him? Hates Future King’s Huge Bald Spot

Prince William's bald spot has, allegedly, affected his marriage to Kate Middleton. Prince William and Kate Middleton have known each other for decades, so they most likely know what makes the other person laugh and what makes them tick. Years ago, it was revealed that one of the things that Middleton loves teasing Prince William is his hair. After all, the future king has lost a considerable number of locks in recent years.
WORLD
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cinema Blend

Angelina Jolie Agrees Her Kids Were ‘Shook’ After Seeing Mom In Her Superhero Costume For Eternals

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only means becoming part of the superhero family but also putting on a tight, body-conscious costume. For some Hollywood stars, these looks can garner strange reactions from loved ones. And this is exactly what Angelina Jolie experienced while shooting Marvel’s Eternals. Just recently, the Oscar winner spoke on how her children were taken aback by her look for the ensemble film.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

270K+
Followers
8K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy