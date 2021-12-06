ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump came in contact with 500 people between first positive test and hospitalization: report

By Sarakshi Rai, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

Former President Donald Trump came in contact with over 500 people between the day he initially tested positive for COVID-19 and his eventual hospitalization, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The reckless timeline of Trump’s positive coronavirus test

Donald Trump claimed more than a dozen times that he was the most transparent president in history. But according to a top aide and ally, when he tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time in the fall of 2020, his White House did not disclose it, went forward with events including one with veterans and a debate, and then spent weeks refusing to confirm reporters’ correct suspicions that it had hidden Trump’s diagnosis.
