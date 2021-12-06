Brownsville Police search for persons of interest in theft

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department said they are seeking the public’s assistance in relation to a theft.

According to police, on Oct. 23, the victim dropped her wallet at the gas pumps of Sam’s Club. Moments later a black SUV pulled up and notice the wallet on the ground.









Police said after a brief conversation, the male subject picked up the wallet and placed it inside the black SUV.

The Brownsville Police said they are seeking the public’s assistance identifying these individuals.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

The information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.

