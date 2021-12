Former NFL star and current “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan is days away from his upcoming space journey. December 9 is the big day for Michael Strahan and he seems rather excited for this once-in-a-lifetime adventure. It will be billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin organization that will take the NFL Hall of Famer high above the earth. With his highly anticipated launch into the stratosphere quickly approaching, Michael Strahan says he will be taking every precaution he possibly can. He stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to talk about what he expects to get out of the flight. Being his usual charming self, Strahan says he will be well-prepared for any and every scenario.

