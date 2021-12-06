ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakira reacts to Princess Charlotte loving her song

By Alexandra Hurtado
 6 days ago

Shakira has a royal fan! The Colombian star reacted on Sunday to news that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ’s six-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte loves her song “Waka Waka.” “I’m so pleased you like my music Princess Charlotte! ❣️,” Shakira tweeted .

Prince William shared that one of the songs that his children are loving at the moment is Shakira’s ‘Waka Waka’

Prince William made the revelation about his little girl and one of her favorite songs during his special episode of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk . The Duke revealed that “most mornings there’s a massive fight between” his daughter and eldest son Prince George “as to what song is played in the morning.”

“And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamor for the music,” he said (via People magazine).

William went on to share that “one of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, ‘Waka Waka.’” “There’s a lot of hip movements going along. There’s a lot of dressing up,” he added. “Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything.”

The Duke also revealed that his youngest child Prince Louis tries to copy his big sister. “[Charlotte] goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing,” William said. “It’s a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and, and singing.”

The royal dad of three recorded his Time to Walk episode ﻿“in the hope of inspiring a few other people to get active and take some extra time for their own mental health.” ﻿The episode became available to Fitness+ subscribers on Dec. 6. Apple Music 1 will also stream three special audio airings of the episode, featuring stories and music only, for free.

