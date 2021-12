SL Green Realty Corp. has sold a 25 percent interest in One Madison Avenue to an international investor. The buyer has committed aggregate equity to the project totaling no less than $259.3 million. SL Green retained a 25.5 percent interest in the property, while its joint venture partners, the National Pension Service of Korea and Hines, retained their 49.5 percent interest in the property.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO