ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

“The Greatest Story in Sports” New four-volume book from Packers Historian Cliff Christl

By Dena Holtz
wearegreenbay.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFRV) – If you’re struggling to shop for the Packers fan who has everything, the search is over. Green Bay Packers Historian and author, Cliff Christl gives Local 5 Live viewers...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
zonecoverage.com

5 Numbers That Tell the Story Of the Packers-Rams Game

One of the most highly anticipated games of Week 12 saw the Los Angeles Rams travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay knocked off LA, 36-28, continuing a trend of never losing back-to-back games under head coach Matt LaFleur. The Packers enter the bye week with a chance to get healthy, feeling good about their 9-3 record. The Rams have lost three games in a row and are left picking up the pieces at 7-4.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: No shovelers needed at Lambeau, report Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks, but no thanks; the Green Bay Packers announced Saturday morning that they will not need help shoveling snow before Sunday’s game. According to the organization, the overnight rain washed away the snow that had accumulated, and so, any additional snowfall on Saturday will be handled by internal staff.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Get your holiday shopping done at the Packers Pro Shop

(WFRV) – Give your team support a little sparkle. Lisa from the Packers Pro Shop shows Local 5 Live some of the fun holiday items. The Packers Pro Shop is open daily from 10 am – 6 pm, located right in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue. Shop online at packersproshop.com.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#Volume#Myths#American Football#Packers Historian#Wfrv
The Guardian

Best sport books of 2021

The rise of Barcelona over the last four decades was one of the glories of modern sport. Wonderful playing allied to a philosophy that saw the club as something more than just a sports team within Catalan life and culture. But what happens when the philosophy is lost? When the virtuous circle of a seemingly endless supply of great players from its youth system, ensuring vast amounts of money to buy in whatever other talent was needed, is broken? Through perceptive portraits of key personnel such as Johan Cruyff, Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi, Kuper’s account of the club’s rise, and its recent precipitous decline into debt and underperformance, will interest both business theorists and football fans.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple fans arrested, ejected during Packers shutout victory

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some fans did not get to witness the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers’ 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. According to the Green Bay Police Department, during Sunday’s game, there were two arrests and ten people were ejected. The ejections were due to multiple misconduct violations.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Mom & Dad I’m becoming the man y’all raised’, RB Aaron Jones nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have nominated running back Aaron Jones for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The award is considered the league’s most prestigious honor recognizing one NFL player that gives back to the community. In a statement, Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said, “We are so proud of Aaron and all the work he does off the field for the community here in Wisconsin and in his hometown of El Paso. He exemplifies what it means to be devoted to both his team and his community. He is a great player, and an even better person. We are so fortunate to have him in Green Bay.”
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers: Everything you need to know about the Week 14 game before tonight’s kickoff

The Chicago Bears are hoping a couple key players return from injuries when they take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. But will that be enough to slow down the NFC North leaders? Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is set to return from a two-game absence because of cracked ribs. And his receiving corps gets a boost with Allen Robinson set to come back from a ...
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Shares Her Nightmare Interview Scenario

Erin Andrews is a seasoned television professional, always coming across as extremely put together and well mannered, but hey, she’s human, so that can’t always be the case. On a recent episode of her podcast, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, the veteran sports reporter shared her nightmare scenario. Andrews...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Player Calls Out Patrick Mahomes For Unfollowing Him

Will Compton made his return to the National Football League this week. The veteran linebacker, who’s been hosting a podcast for Barstool Sports, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. The former Tennessee and Washington linebacker will spend the rest of the season with the AFC West franchise. While Compton...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Aaron Rodgers says he has no regrets about his ‘I own you’ comments. But does it still rankle the Chicago Bears as they prepare for a rematch against the Green Bay Packers?

The image of Aaron Rodgers in the Soldier Field end zone screaming “I still own you” after a game-sealing touchdown run has festered in the minds of Chicago Bears fans for nearly two months. As the Bears prepare for the rematch against the Green Bay Packers and the quarterback who has gone 22-5 against them over his career, determining just how much the moment still rankles Bears players and ...
NFL
Page Six

Are Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley a perfect match?

NFL superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 37, and his fiancée, Shailene Woodley, 30, are a hot couple that the world can’t seem to stop talking about!. When the two announced their engagement — as well as came out regarding their interest in astrology (hey, call me up!) — people began to wonder if their match was heavenly or just a case of mind-blowing sex. Well, come along for a cosmic ride with me and let’s illuminate the astrolo-tea!
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ex-Bears star sets record straight on rumors linking him to team

Former Chicago Bear Trace Armstrong has dispelled rumors around him and a possible management position with the Chicago Bears, a rumor that has arises recently that alleged ongoing talks between Armstrong and the Bears management. Rumors have centered around Armstrong supposedly entering into an agreement with the Bears as a future football operations overseer. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports:
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Names 1 Player He’s Grown Extremely Close With

Aaron Rodgers’ return to Green Bay was a happy one on Sunday. The Packers shut out the Seahawks, 17-0, at Lambeau Field on a snowy Sunday afternoon in Green Bay. This was Rodgers’ first game back since getting ruled out for a positive COVID-19 test. Following the game, Rodgers received...
NFL
CBS Chicago

Akiem Hicks Plans On Playing On What Could Be His Last Game With The Bears Against The Packers

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears are looking pretty good health-wise heading into Sunday night’s game against the Packers. On offense, Allen Robinson and David Montgomery don’t even have injury designations so they’re good to go, and on defense, Akiem Hicks is questionable but says he plans on playing. Hicks badly wants to be back this week, saying he takes rivalry games seriously, and this could be his last with the Bears against the Packers. “I think that’s the unfortunate reality… you know the unfortunate reality of our business sometimes is that no matter what you do, no matter what position you put...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy