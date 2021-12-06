“The Greatest Story in Sports” New four-volume book from Packers Historian Cliff Christl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have nominated running back Aaron Jones for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The award is considered the league’s most prestigious honor recognizing one NFL player that gives back to the community. In a statement, Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said, “We are so proud of Aaron and all the work he does off the field for the community here in Wisconsin and in his hometown of El Paso. He exemplifies what it means to be devoted to both his team and his community. He is a great player, and an even better person. We are so fortunate to have him in Green Bay.”

