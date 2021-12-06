ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

VW settles power struggle, Diess to remain CEO - company source

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The dispute between Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess and the carmaker’s powerful works council seems to have been resolved, with Diess most likely keeping his job, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Monday.

“It is going in the direction that the dispute will be settled and Diess will remain CEO, the source said.

As part of the solution found through protracted negotiations, VW brand chief Ralf Brandstaetter will become a member of the management board and Diess will focus on strategy, the source said. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Miranda Murray)

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age

After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding, cutting, bending and stretching metal, but just a few years later it's not chassis but software frameworks she's piecing together after a speedy change of career. The 24-year-old's professional journey reflects the transformation the auto sector is undergoing, moving away from its traditional focus on building combustion engines to developing software. Germany's new government led by Olaf Scholz, which took office on Wednesday, wants to speed up this pivot with the aim of having 15 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2030 from just over 500,000 today. But the upheaval being caused by the electric revolution is putting in doubt the livelihoods of thousands of employees in jobs where their skills may no longer be needed.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert Diess
Person
Diess
investing.com

Ford Motor vs. Volkswagen: Which Auto Manufacturer is a Better Buy?

The automotive industry is expected to witness a solid recovery with the rising demand for zero-emission vehicles and government and private efforts to resolve the semiconductor shortage. So, established auto manufacturers Volkswagen (DE:VOWG_p) (VWAGY) and Ford (F) should benefit. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Based in Wolfsburg, Germany, Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles; Commercial Vehicles; Power Engineering; and Financial Services. On the other hand, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive; Mobility; and Ford Credit.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Volkswagen board to provide details on CEO's future powers -source

HAMBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s supervisory board will on Thursday provide details on the future responsibilities of CEO Herbert Diess, which are likely to be curtailed as a result of an ongoing clash with the firm’s works council, a person familiar with the matter said. The carmaker’s...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Diess stays CEO to steer Volkswagen into electric future

HAMBURG/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (DE: VOWG_p ) CEO Herbert Diess will stay on with rejigged responsibilities, the carmaker said on Thursday, ending weeks of uncertainty about his future amid conflict with unions, as the company ratcheted up spending plans on electric cars. Ralf Brandstaetter, who took over from Diess as...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Struggle#Ceo#Works Council#Vw
Carscoops

VW Signs Supply Deal To Source CO2-Neutral Lithium From Germany

Volkswagen announced today that it is embarking on three separate but related partnerships in the near future. All designed to help it in the production of electric vehicles, they will help it source CO2-neutral lithium for batteries, make its own cathode material, and improve automotive battery production processes. The automaker...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Diess Stays On As VW Group CEO With Reduced Responsibilities

It’s official, Herbert Diess gets to stay on as VW Group CEO, the company announced today. The news ends weeks of uncertainty about the executive’s future, but the fact is he has been stripped of key responsibilities. Following a VW Group supervisory board meeting, it was decided that...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cars
investing.com

Lithium extraction company Vulcan adds VW to customer line-up

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lithium developer Vulcan Energy Resources has secured Volkswagen (DE:VOWG_p) as an additional car industry customer for its environmental-friendly lithium hydroxide for automotive batteries. The binding purchase agreement with Volkswagen for lithium extracted from Germany's Upper Rhine Valley region by means of geothermal energy has an initial term...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Volkswagen's Diess to remain CEO, says source

HAMBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The dispute between Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess and the company's powerful works council seems to have been resolved, a source close to the matter said, potentially ending the latest leadership tussle at Europe's top carmaker. After protracted negotiations a solution has been found under which...
BUSINESS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Report: Herbert Diess to continue as Volkswagen Group CEO

Reuters reports Diess will stay on and VW brand boss Ralf Brandstätter will take on extra duties. The chairman of the Volkswagen Group board, Herbert Diess, will reportedly continue to serve in that position, following lengthy internal discussions over his future at the company. According to Reuters (via Automotive News),...
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Volkswagen CEO Diess future in jeopardy, no terms met with Supervisory Board

Volkswagen Auto Group CEO Herbert Diess and a Supervisory Board were unable to meet terms that would solidify Diess’ future at the automaker, reports from Germany indicate. Diess has been on the hot seat at Volkswagen for several months following his vocalization of plans to cut 30,000 or more jobs from the German company’s employment population. Diess warned Volkswagen during an internal meeting that failure to accelerate the company’s transition to electric vehicles could cost some jobs, especially as the automaker continues to lag behind industry leader Tesla.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Ford stops reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to strong demand, CEO tells Cramer

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Thursday that interest in the automaker's soon-to-launch F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is so great that it had to stop taking reservations. "We are completely oversubscribed with our battery electric vehicles, Lightning especially," Farley said in an interview during a special live online event, "CNBC Investing Club: Jim Cramer's Game Plan for 2022."
ECONOMY
Times Daily

Twitter CEO steps down, leaves company at a crossroads

Jack Dorsey is out of his post as Twitter’s chief executive for the second time in his career — this time, he says, by choice. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

245K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy