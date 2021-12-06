ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley Set Rematch For December 18

Jake Paul will not share the ring with Tyson Fury’s younger brother, Tommy, on December 18. He is unable to compete later this month due to an unidentified illness. Instead, he will share the ring with a man who he is quite familiar with. His name is Tyron Woodley....

fcfighter.com

Jake Paul – Tyron Woodley II Set, Following Tommy Fury’s Withdrawal

Tyron Woodley is going to get his rematch with Jake Paul after all, following the withdrawal of Tommy Fury from a December 18th fight with Paul. Fury was booked to box the YouTube star on that date. But, recently Paul announced that Fury has dropped out of the bout due to an injury. Woodley, who lost via split decision to Paul in their August 29 boxing match, has agreed to step in.
