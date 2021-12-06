Delano rollover crash victim identified

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The driver of a vehicle who died in a crash on southbound Highway 99 in the Delano area has been identified.

Cirilo Orozco Jr., 43, of Delano was found dead around 7 a.m. Sunday, according to coroner’s officials. It’s unknown when the rollover crash occurred.

MORE: Rollover crash kills at least 1 person along Hwy 99 in Delano

One vehicle was reported to have lost control, rolling over and coming to a stop on the right hand side of the road just south of Woollomes Avenue.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.