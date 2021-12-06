Delano rollover crash victim identified
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The driver of a vehicle who died in a crash on southbound Highway 99 in the Delano area has been identified.
Cirilo Orozco Jr., 43, of Delano was found dead around 7 a.m. Sunday, according to coroner’s officials. It’s unknown when the rollover crash occurred.
MORE: Rollover crash kills at least 1 person along Hwy 99 in Delano
One vehicle was reported to have lost control, rolling over and coming to a stop on the right hand side of the road just south of Woollomes Avenue.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 0