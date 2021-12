We all have our individual preferences when it comes to how we interact with software, so it's nice that Google allows us to create custom shortcuts in Gmail. Keyboard shortcuts are already useful — see how to enable them in our other guide — but customizing the keys that trigger them can make them easier to remember. This may seem like a feature meant for power users, but you also don't have to be an expert to benefit from them since they're so easy to set up.

