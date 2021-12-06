ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in critical condition after Clearwater shooting

By Michaela Mulligan
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
Check tampabay.com for the latest breaking news and updates. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

CLEARWATER — A man remains in critical condition after he was shot Sunday afternoon, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

The shooting occurred at 2:24 p.m. at LaSalle Street and Dr. Mather Luther King Jr. Avenue N. Officers arrived to the 1100 block of Palm Bluff Street, where the victim, Ivan Cobbs Jr, 22, had run after being shot, officers said.

Cobbs was flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa with potentially life-threatening injuries where he remained in critical condition Monday.

Clearwater Police have not arrested a suspect, but witnesses described the shooter as a Black man, about 20-years-old, 6 feet tall and thin. The suspect was wearing blue denim shorts and a light-colored hoodie, officers said. Anyone with information on the case can call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

