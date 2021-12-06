Tim McGraw Always Gets Sad When Football Season’s Over: ‘It’s Almost a Depression’

Eight years ago, one of the first pieces I wrote for RogerEbert.com, as a freelancer, was an appreciation of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” comparing it to “Seinfeld” in both its structure and the way it captured the hilarity of misanthropic behavior. I don’t think I would have bet that I’d still be writing about the show in 2021, on the day of its record-setting 15th season premiere, making it the longest-running live-action sitcom in history. One of the fascinating things about the recent run of “Sunny” is how the show has adapted to changes in the discourse around what people find funny. The smartest thing about “Sunny” has been how much the show has directly addressed its past, finding a way to remain edgy while shifting its sense of humor with the discourse. It’s often as funny as ever, and the first six episodes of the 15th outing are built on the show’s stunning confidence, never desperately going for a cheap joke and often producing a laugh from its unpredictable sensibility. When the show tries to get “current,” it falters a bit although its willingness to embrace how these idiots would respond to the nonsense of 2020 is better than just ignoring it altogether. The show is best when it almost embraces the fact that the world may be leaving people like Mac, Charlie, Dee, Dennis, and Frank behind, turning their naïve bumbling into a commentary on progress. At least they’ll always have Paddy’s Pub.

