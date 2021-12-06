ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim McGraw Always Gets Sad When Football Season’s Over: ‘It’s Almost a Depression’

There's a lot to love about this time of year, but for Tim McGraw, arguably the best part of fall and winter is his favorite sport. A self-admitted football fanatic, McGraw takes any chance he can get to watch a game, whether it's on the college level or between teams in...

