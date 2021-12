If you're an Illinois homeowner, I wouldn't be a bit surprised if you told me that you immediately thought "So does every ****ing person who owns a house in this state!" And you would be correct! The state of Illinois has the second-highest property taxes in the country. The statewide average effective tax rate is 2.16%, which, as you may already know is nearly double the national average. The typical homeowner in Illinois pays $4,527 annually in property taxes. In some areas, this figure can be upwards of $6,000 per year.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO