Tesla SEC Investigation 2021: What You Need To Know

By Maggie Valenti
 6 days ago
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened an investigation into Tesla over a whistleblower complaint associated with solar panel defects, according to an SEC complaint obtained by Reuters. Steven Henkes, a former Toyota quality division manager, became a SolarCity quality engineer before Tesla's acquisition of SolarCity in...

Popculture

McDonald's Making Massive Change to Its Drive-Thrus

McDonald's drive-thrus will look very different soon, if the company's research and development project continues to go as planned. Back in October, McDonald's and IBM announced that they have partnered up to further develop a robotic drive-thru service to take customers' orders, rather than using human employees. The project is now in the next phase of development.
TECHNOLOGY
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

