Arizona evictions remain far below pre-pandemic levels

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
 6 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Eviction filings are creeping up in Arizona, but they are not even close to pre-pandemic levels as agencies do a better job of getting out rental aid, court officials and advocates say. Scott Davis, spokesman for the Maricopa County Justice Courts, which handle the bulk of...

Pearl Harbor has been memorialized all across Arizona

PHOENIX – Pearl Harbor is approximately 3,000 miles from Arizona, but the naval base in Hawaii that came under Japanese attack 80 years ago has been memorialized all across the Grand Canyon State. On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan launched a surprise strike on Pearl Harbor, killing more than 2,000 U.S....
Arizona reports 3,506 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths Wednesday

PHOENIX – Arizona health officials on Wednesday reported 3,506 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths from the virus. That brought the documented pandemic totals to 1,301,597 infections and 22,779 fatalities, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard also showed ICU usage by confirmed...
First case of omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Arizona

PHOENIX — The first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant was detected Wednesday in Arizona, state health officials said. The case was confirmed in Yavapai County, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. “Much remains unknown about the omicron variant at this time, including whether it is more...
Arizona adds 172 COVID-19 deaths while hospital numbers keep climbing

PHOENIX – Arizona reported its largest batch of COVID-19 deaths for a single day in almost 10 months on Tuesday, while hospital numbers continue their upward march. The Arizona Department of Health Services added 172 deaths and 3,015 cases to its COVID-19 dashboard, pushing the documented pandemic totals to 22,761 fatalities and 1,298,091 infections.
Fewer Christmas trees in Oregon means fewer trees in metro Phoenix

PHOENIX – Extreme weather in the Pacific Northwest and supply chain bottlenecks everywhere have left Christmas tree lots across the country scrambling this holiday season. Most U.S. lots get their Douglas and Noble firs – among the most popular trees used at Christmas – from the Northwest, and many Arizona lots get theirs specifically from Oregon.
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 1.1 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to North Dakota. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 51 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 9, 588,422,575 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 179.3% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
Minneapolis Star Tribune

COVID deaths rise but remain far below Minnesota's 2020 toll

Minnesota health officials on Wednesday urged renewed vigilance against COVID-19, looking back at November, this year's deadliest pandemic month, and ahead toward the threat of the new omicron variant. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Minnesota has strengths in its high vaccination and booster rates, increasing supply of monoclonal antibody...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

CDC: 25 states report omicron strain of COVID-19, but delta remains biggest threat

WASHINGTON — Twenty-five states have identified cases of the new omicron variant of COVID-19, federal public health officials said Friday as they released new data on the first 43 U.S. cases. Of those initial, confirmed cases, more than half were among people between the ages of 18 and 39, according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers […] The post CDC: 25 states report omicron strain of COVID-19, but delta remains biggest threat appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
WLBT

SNAP benefits to return to pre-pandemic levels in January

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi will see their food benefits return to just above pre-pandemic levels come January 1. The Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that additional benefits given to recipients during the COVID-19 pandemic will be rolled back next year, less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration related to the pandemic expired.
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
Fortune

Red states are paying employees to remain unvaccinated by tweaking unemployment laws

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the U.S. prepares to enter its third year in the clutch of a relentless virus that has already taken the lives of 800,000 people, a group of Republican governors is sending a clear message to COVID anti-vaxxers in their states: We’ll pay you to remain unvaccinated.
Jenn Leach

Are surprise stimulus checks coming?

Update: $1,800 stimulus checks are slated to be issued next week. You may have read in the media that talks about a fourth stimulus check have been brewing for some time. ‘These are for the Child Tax Credit households that missed out on up to $300/mo payments that started in July 2021. You can read more about the Child Tax Credit here.
