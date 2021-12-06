jennifer12

Fortnite Chapter 3 started off with a bang, as we learned that not only does the battle pass contain Spider-Man, but also The Foundation, the mystery leader of The Seven who just so happens to be played by and modeled after The Rock. You’ll be able to unlock the action hero yourself later this season, but you can’t quite get him yet. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock The Foundation in Fortnite.

