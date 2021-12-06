ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Atlanta Film Critics Circle Announces 2021 Winners!

FanBolt.Com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Atlanta Film Critics Circle winners have been announced!. For the fifth year, the 28 voting members of Atlanta’s only dedicated city-specific critics group, the Atlanta Film Critics Circle, have awarded their top films of the year. Despite the lingering challenges of Covid-19 for critics, filmmakers, and audiences,...

www.fanbolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Harold and Maude’ at 50: An Oral History of How a ‘Harrowing’ Flop Became a Beloved Cult Classic

It was the original cult film. A movie you had to show your girlfriend or boyfriend so they understood you. And it was the comedy Variety called “as much fun as a burning orphanage.” Making “Harold and Maude” wasn’t easy, and releasing it to the general public was even harder. But 50 years on, the touching, droll and subversive story of a troubled teenager, played by Bud Cort, who falls in love with a nearly 80-year old free spirit, played by Ruth Gordon, still feels fresh and funny. The idea for the film was hatched by Colin Higgins, a UCLA film student who lucked...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘West Side Story’ Hopes to Defy Box Office Odds

Musicals have been singing decidedly off-key at the box office, but Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story hopes to reverse that curse. Disney and 20th Century open the big-budget revival in theaters Dec. 10 — 60 years after the first movie adaptation of the Broadway sensation became a box office hit, then scored 10 Oscars, including one for best picture. Disney has thrown its full marketing might behind selling Spielberg’s West Side Story, but despite an iconic property, an A-list helmer and early rave reviews, there are major challenges. In response, the overall campaign has positioned the film as an event pic...
MOVIES
The Independent

Steven Spielberg deserves better than to be treated as cinema’s fusty grandfather

You’d think it would be sacrilege to badmouth Steven Spielberg. As filmmakers go, the 74-year-old is a monolith, his very name synonymous with cinema itself. After inventing the modern blockbuster with Jaws in 1975, Spielberg went on to create a number of the biggest films ever made. Saving Private Ryan completely redefined the war movie; Jurassic Park was pioneering in its use of CGI. Even the worthiest heirs dubbed “the new Spielberg” (like Christopher Nolan or Denis Villeneuve) seem ghostly pale by comparison. And yet: as cinema’s populist maestro enters the sixth decade of his career, it’s hard not to notice that some people equate Spielberg with everything they don’t like...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Drive My Car’ Named Best Film by the New York Film Critics Circle

On the heels of yesterday’s Best Films of the Year list released by The National Board of Review, the New York Film Critics Circle unveiled their own choices for movies that conquered their hearts in 2021, but the lists couldn’t be more different. While the NBR selected Paul Thomas Anderson’s...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
wbch.com

Lady Gaga named Best Actress by New York Film Critics Circle for 'House of Gucci' role

Lady Gaga is already off to a good start this awards season. The singer/actress has been named Best Actress by the New York Film Critics Circle for her role in House of Gucci. In the Ridley Scott-directed film, Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the woman who was famously convicted of arranging the murder of her ex-husband, Italian fashion heir Maurizio Gucci.
MOVIES
EW.com

New York Film Critics Circle shakes up the Oscar race: See the full winners list, updating live

The New York Film Critics Circle is set to shake up the Oscar race as the journalist collective names the best films and performances of the year Friday. Lady Gaga made her first significant stride in the hunt for Oscars attention, as the NYFCC deemed her the Best Actress of 2021 for her work in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. On the men's side, Benedict Cumberbatch also earned his first significant trophy of the year, taking the Best Actor honor for his performance in Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Drive My Car’ Named Best Film By New York Film Critics Circle; Benedict Cumberbatch, Lady Gaga, ‘West Side Story’, ‘Licorice Pizza’ Take Other Prizes – Complete Winners List

Drive My Car, the Japanese drama co-written and directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi based on a short story by Haruki Murakami and the country’s submission to the International Feature Oscar race, been been named the Best Film of the year by the New York Film Critics Circle. The group also voted on Lady Gaga as Best Actress for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in MGM/United Artists Releasing’s House of Gucci, while Benedict Cumberbatch nabbed Best Actor for The Power of the Dog. Hamaguchi’s pic premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, where it scored the Screenplay prize. It becomes another title...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haruki Murakami
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Rebecca Hall
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
EW.com

First West Side Story reactions laud 'top-tier Spielberg' film's 'breathtaking' Sondheim tribute

The first reactions to Steven Spielberg's new film have written a glowing prologue in West Side Story's awards season fairytale. Following the film's premiere Monday night, journalists heaped on praise for the likely Oscar contender. EW's Leah Greenblatt admitted that, while "nobody needed to mess" with the story of the original Stephen Sondheim (who died Friday) and Leonard Bernstein stage production, Spielberg found a unique way into the story for contemporary audiences: "[It's] great looking & largely faithful to the text with a few smart respectful tweaks and a young cast I now want to see in everything," she tweeted after the screening.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

DC Film Critics Name ‘Belfast’ Best Film Of The Year

The Washington DC Area Film Critics Association, of which many of us here at PDC are members, have announced the winners of this year’s WAFCA Awards. Emerging as the Best Film of the year was Kenneth Branagh’s heartwarming coming-of-age film Belfast, which also won Best Original Screenplay for Branagh’s deeply personal script.
MOVIES
Variety

Remembering Lina Wertmüller: A Trailblazer Whose Best Films, Like ‘Seven Beauties,’ Swept You Away

If you weren’t around at the time, it’s hard to communicate just what a splashy, dominating place the Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmüller occupied during the 1970s. Wertmüller, who died on Thursday at 93, was far from the first celebrated woman director — just think of Agnès Varda, Shirley Clarke, Elaine May, Lois Weber, Ida Lupino, Dorothy Arzner, or Barbara Loden. But apart from the infamous Leni Riefenstahl, it’s fair to say that Wertmüller was the first woman filmmaker to become a household name. She was the first to receive an Academy Award nomination for best director (in 1976, for the...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Genre Films Announced for Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival will be hosting a hybrid event next year. Today, the 2022 Festival program was announced. While Sundance is not exclusive to genre films, it has seen fan favorite movies make their premiere. The Blair Witch Project, 2010’s Frozen, and V/H/S are just some examples that were first introduced to the world in Park City. This year’s line up has a number of interesting films that could be the next big breakout.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feature Film#Documentary Film#Atlanta Film Critics#Afcc Advisory Board#Screenrex#The Best Ensemble#French#Titane#Norwegian
Variety

‘The Power of the Dog, ‘Passing’ Lead Alliance of Women Film Journalists Award Nominations (EXCLUSIVE)

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” led the nominations from the Alliance of Women Film Journalists (AWFJ). The emotional western was nominated for best film, director, adapted screenplay, and in acting and craft categories. With 25 individual categories, the awards are divided into three sections: the standard “best of” section, the “Female Focus” awards and “EDA Special Mentions.” Women dominated the “best of” section, with three of the five slots occupied by women. Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” was the second most-nominated film, landing nine nominations, and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” scored eight. “2021 has been a surprisingly great year for films, especially...
MOVIES
FanBolt.Com

‘The Tender Bar’ Free Movie Screening in Atlanta, Georgia

Calling all movie fans! Amazon Studios has hooked us up with free passes to an advanced screening of The Tender Bar! The screening is taking place on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in Atlanta, and we have all the details for you below!. All you need to do to enter is:
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

‘Titane’ Filmmaker Julia Ducournau on How This Was The Hardest Script She Has Ever Written

French director Julia Ducournau, who burst onto the world filmmaking scene in 2016 with “Raw,” admits it wasn’t easy to come up with her latest film, “Titane.” “I think that it is the hardest script I’ve ever had to write, although I’m very young in my career,” she tells Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “But I think that I never struggled as much as I did for this one for many reasons. I was very scared of the expectations that people had for my second film, knowing that “Raw” had found its success.” On the podcast, Ducournau discusses her journey to creating...
MOVIES
amny.com

‘West Side Story,’ ‘Dune’ among AFI’s top 10 movies of 2021

Musical “West Side Story,” sci-fi epic “Dune,” and “King Richard,” the biopic about the father of tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams, were among the top 10 movies of 2021 as chosen on Wednesday by the American Film Institute (AFI). The list, which is...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Guy Burnet Joins Melissa Barrera in STX Thriller ‘Bed Rest’

Ray Donovan and The Affair alum Guy Burnet is set to star in STXfilms and Project X thriller Bed Rest, joining In the Heights star Melissa Barrera. Lori Evans Taylor wrote and is directing the film, which is currently in production in Winnipeg. The story centers on Julie (Barrera), who, according to the project’s synopsis, “after years of struggling to start a family, is pregnant again and moving into a new home with her husband as they embrace a fresh start. Upon being ordered to mandatory bed rest, she begins to slowly unravel as she suffers through the monotony and anxiety of her new constraints.” William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein will produce under their Project X Entertainment banner along with Evans Taylor and Barrera. David Gendron, Matthew Helderman, Ali Jazayeri and Luke Taylor will executive produce. Burnet, who is repped by ICM, Lasher Group and the U.K.’s United Agents, can be seen in Amazon series The Feed and recently wrapped production on Western Dead for a Dollar, appearing onscreen with Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe.
MOVIES
The Independent

Spielberg 'West Side Story' debuts weakly with $10.5M

Despite critical acclaim and two years-worth of anticipation, Steven Spielberg s lavish “West Side Story” revival made little noise at the box office, debuting with $10.5 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday — a worrisome result for a movie industry struggling to recapture its finger-snapping rhythm. A dazzling widescreen adaptation and Spielberg's first musical, “West Side Story” was one of the year's most eagerly awaited titles. With a script by Tony Kushner and Rita Moreno returning to her breakthrough film 60 years later, the $100-million “West Side Story” epitomizes a grand-scale prestige film that Hollywood infrequently...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy