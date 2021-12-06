Curbside recycling resumes in Jefferson Parish today

Curbside recycling in parts of Jefferson Parish resumes today.

After Hurricane Ida recovery efforts suspended recycling in the parish for the past three months, curbside recycling will now resume on Monday, December 6, 2021, in unincorporated Jefferson Parish and the Town of Jean Lafitte.

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng says the parish anticipates recycling loads to be heavy and delays are expected. During the first week, every effort will be made to collect material on the regularly scheduled pick-up day.

“If for some reason the truck gets filled and does not pick up your recycling today on the route if today is supposed to be your recycling day… just leave it out and they are going to come back tomorrow,” said Sheng.

Residents are encouraged to place only the following items in their green recycling bins: paper, cardboard, plastic containers #1-2, aluminum cans, and bimetal cans. CLICK HERE for a detailed list of accepted items.

“But, we still don’t recycle glass, or Styrofoam, or any of the food products that have food waste on them like paper cups, paper plates,” said Sheng.

As a reminder:

· Do not place material in plastic bags.

Recycling should be loose and placed in the open top bin.

· Glass is not accepted.

· Containers with food waste or garbage are not accepted and should be disposed of with household garbage.

For additional information, please contact the Department of Environmental Affairs at 504-731-4612.