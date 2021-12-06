12/6/21 Things to do

The 2016 Christmas tree in the Great Hall of the Purdue Memorial Union stands tall with lights and ornaments decorating it. This year’s tree lighting ceremony will be on Tuesday. Exponent File Photo

Tuesday

CHARLIE BALLANTINE TRIO

6 p.m. at People’s Brewing Company, 2006 N. Ninth St., Lafayette.

Jazz musician Charlie Ballantine and his trio come to People’s Brewing Company for an evening of music. Tickets are $10. To purchase tickets, go to ontaptickets.com.

CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY

6 p.m. at Purdue Memorial Union.

President Mitch Daniels will light the Christmas tree and there will be a performance by the Purduettes to kick off the holiday season. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

EUCHRE NIGHT

7 to 8:30 p.m. at Brokerage Brewing Company, 2516 Covington St., West Lafayette.

This is a free tournament-style event. Walk-ins will only be available if space allows! Check-in begins at 6:30 p.m. and play starts around 7 p.m. Register at https://trcbbco.typeform.com/EUCHRESBACK.

Friday

GINGERBREAD HOUSE DECORATING

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Purdue Memorial Union, Room 231.

Take a break from studying and join the Purdue Student Union Board to decorate a gingerbread house. There will be snacks, including puppy chow, pretzel bites and hot chocolate.

CANDY CANE TOURS AT MCCORD CANDIES

McCord Candies and Lunches, 536 Main St., Lafayette.

The tours are on Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Tours last approximately 45 minutes and run through Dec. 23. All tours are $7 per person, and everyone will get to make their own candy cane. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information, go to mccordcandies.com.

JEFFERSON HIGH SCHOOL HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR SHOW

7 p.m. at Lafayette Jefferson High School, 1801 S. 18th St., Lafayette.

The Holiday Show showcases all six choirs in the Lafayette Jefferson Choral Department. The show will go from Friday to Sunday. The Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and the Sunday show is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10.

PURDUE CONTEMPORARY DANCE COMPANY’S WINTER WORKS

7:30 p.m. at Nancy T. Hansen Theatre, Yue-Kong Pao Hall.

The Purdue Contemporary Dance Company, housed in the Rueff School of Design, Art and Performance, presents six new works by dance faculty and a selected PCDC alumni artist. The sound scores and light design were created collaboratively between PCDC choreographers and DAP sound and light design students specifically for each new dance. The show is on Friday and Saturday, with Saturday having a 2:30 p.m. and a 7:30 p.m. show.

Saturday

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

8 to 11 a.m. at Purdue Memorial Union, South Ballroom.

Pay a visit to Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at the PMU South Ballroom. There will be breakfast provided and giveaways for all children.

HOLIDAY PARTY

2 to 4 p.m. at Wolf Park, 4004 E. 800 N., Battle Ground.

Join the merriment of the annual Holiday Party as Wolf Park employees make holiday gift deliveries to their animal ambassadors. Be part of the fun as wolves, foxes and bison enjoy their holiday treats and presents from Santa. Reservations are recommended. For more information go to wolfpark.org.