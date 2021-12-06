ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acura Has a Massive — and Surprising — Change Coming, Report Says

By Tyler Duffy
Gear Patrol
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you like cars, you're likely well aware that Acura is launching a new Integra next year, complete with a gas-powered powertrain and a six-speed manual transmission. But that new four-door hot hatch may prove the swansong for Acura internal combustion. According to Automotive News, Acura plans to skip transitory hybrid...

www.gearpatrol.com

