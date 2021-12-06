ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Should You Spend $400 on this Electronic Dab Rig?

By Amanda Reed
Gear Patrol
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcentrates have many advantages compared to flower: They are often higher in terpenes, offer cleaner, smoother and odorless hits, and they're more potent than their flower counterparts. There are many ways to consume concentrates, but eRigs are becoming more popular due to their ease-of-use. Often, Puffco — specifically the...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Apple's AirPods Pro just dropped to their lowest price ever

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you've ever wanted to buy a pair of AirPods Pro, right now is the best time to get them. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday deals with an incredible offer on Apple's premium noise-canceling earbuds: you can buy the AirPods Pro right now for $159 (currently, they're $249 on Apple's website). This is the lowest price the AirPods Pro have ever been.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dab#Handheld#Usb C
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

The Best Electric Snow Blowers You Can Buy

Nothing is more beautiful than untouched, freshly fallen snow, as long as you don’t have to be anywhere. But living in an idyllic winter wonderland can quickly become a pain in the neck — or back — if you’re clearing your driveway with a shovel. Gas-powered snow blowers alleviate much of the manual labor. But they can be expensive, noisy and bad for the environment. Electric snow blowers — either corded or battery-powered — can be a great shovel-free solution.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Best tech gifts for under $25: Holiday gadgets for less

Whether you're shopping for a coworker or participating in the annual Secret Santa, buying the right gift is never as simple as it seems -- especially if you're on a budget. After all, it's the thought that counts, and gift cards should be your last resort. That's why, we've done the thinking for you.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
BGR.com

Amazon’s best smart air fryer with Alexa is $79 today instead of $129

Amazon air fryer deals are pretty much a dime a dozen these days. Of course, some are much better than others. That’s especially true if you want a smart air fryer with Alexa. The BGR Deals team tests so many new air fryers each month. It’s great to be able to test all these products so we can tell our readers about the very best ones. On the flip side of the coin, however, it can definitely be exhausting sometimes. Testing so many similar products means they can all blend together at times. But then, when we do get something new...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Last chance: 5 Black Friday Alexa deals ending soon at Amazon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday were incredible this year. That’s especially true at Amazon, though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The nation’s top online retailer always offers insane deals ahead of the holidays. And it goes without saying that Black Friday Alexa device deals offer some of the deepest discounts of the year. In 2021, we saw all-time low prices on just about every popular product we could think of. From 4K TVs and Instant Pots to Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy phones, Chromebooks, and more, it was all on sale. But the best part is that some of...
ELECTRONICS
MusicRadar.com

The 3 best new electronic drum kits of 2021, as decided by you

Electronic drum sets are some of the most popular products on the drum market. Every year, we see kits with better sounds, greater realism and in many cases, better value for money. As drummers everywhere not only accept, but welcome electronics into their setups and utilise them for practicing, recording...
TECHNOLOGY
Gear Patrol

All Our Favorite Home-Office Upgrades of 2021

This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear rounding up the most notable releases of 2021. For more stories like this, click here. For plenty of people, 2021 became the year the home office turned from a temporary stopgap to a more permanent proposition, and that means it's going to need to be kitted out with appropriate gear for the long haul. There was no shortage of work-from-home gadgetry that dropped this year. Here are the highlights.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Start Your Next DIY Project Right with 20% Off These Versatile Power Tools

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Pretty soon, the holidays are going to be over and winter will be coming to an end and spring, every DIYer's favorite part of the year, is right around the corner. That makes right now the perfect time to stock up on the tools and gear you (or a friend or loved one) might need to make some much-needed repairs, alterations, additions, etc. around the house. That prospect is made all the better by the fact that eBay is currently running a sale where you can save an extra 20 percent (or more) on a bevy of Worx-brand power tools and accessories.
LIFESTYLE
Gear Patrol

Today's Best Deals: Last Day to Save on BioLite, Deals at Timex & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts. $250 $187 (25% OFF) This fire...
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick

In an effort to support more sustainable practices, Sonos has announced a push to make its speakers use less energy and last longer — a move backed by a desire to make its audio products easy to repair or recycle in full. This “Design for Disassembly” program will go into effect in 2023, and focuses on a few different initiatives. For starters, Sonos is planning on changing its assembly materials and releasing repair manuals to make items easier for customers to fix at home without the need for specialized equipment. Sonos is also leveraging details like a recently established "sleep mode" to increase efficiency over time; according to Sonos, 75 percent of the company's carbon footprint comes from its products' energy usage over their respective lifetimes. (For comparison, Greenpeace reported the wider consumer electronics carbon emissions mostly come from manufacturing). While time will tell if these initiatives are really going to create noticeable change, we're definitely all for some of our favorite companies trying to take long-term sustainability seriously. Sonos aside, we'll be talking about NBA super-agent Rich Paul's collaboration with New Balance, a watch with a Japanese swordsmithing legacy and Smith's new glacier glasses. This is Today in Gear.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Save 20% and Take Your Home Wi-Fi to the Next Level

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Amazon is selling an eero mesh Wi-Fi starter kit for 20 percent off, dropping the price by a full $40 to just $159. Normally coming in at $199, the package comes with three mesh hubs (one of which replaces your current router) that combine to create a Wi-Fi network that covers any 5,000 square-foot space, including domestic homes, offices, warehouses, workshops and wherever else. It also works with Amazon Alexa and Apple’s HomeKit, but not Google Assistant (Google's Nest system is a suitable alternative for Alphabet stalwarts).
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Phone Stands for a More Organized Desk

A smartphone, by design, is a mobile device. Stands, on the other hand, are stationary. So why invest in a phone stand, which turns your mobile device into something stationary? The reason is that a phone stand is ideal for all of those times when you might not be mobile. Whether you’re working or relaxing in bed, a phone stand can be a great way to keep your device close at hand without cluttering your desk or nightstand. Many of the best phone stands make it easy to charge your phone while also allowing you to keep an eye on important...
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Save $50 on One of Fitbit's Best Fitness Trackers While You Can

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Maintaining some kind of fitness routine should absolutely be high on your list of priorities. After all, regular exercise can improve your overall health, your body's capabilities, your mood and even your brain function. While it might seem daunting to have to worry about keeping tabs on your progress, it's much easier managed with a fitness tracker, like those made by Fitbit. And, right now, one of the brand's best, the Fitbit Charge 5, is on sale.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy