Senators coach D.J. Smith told Barry Trotz what he could expect as the Islanders emerged from their COVID-19 outbreak. "D.J. was fantastic," Trotz said before Tuesday night’s game between the teams at Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre. "I called him during our shutdown. I knew he had gone through it. As coaches, you want to know as much about the situations that the athletes are in. He was really good at reaching out and expressing some of that and I’m seeing some of that."

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO