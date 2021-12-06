ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clippers vs. Blazers Prediction and Odds: Back Los Angeles as Road Favorites

By Reed Wallach
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Clippers: -3 (-110) 215 (Over -110/Under -110) It's tough to back Portland against anyone at this point. The team is last in defensive rating this season and will have trouble slowing down Paul George, who is averaging 25 points, seven rebounds, and five assists on a career high usage rate...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Pistons vs. Lakers Prediction and Odds: Back Detroit on the Road

Pistons +10.5 (-110) 215.5 (Over -110/Under -110) Los Angeles came back to beat the Pistons in their first matchup this season, but the Lakers are the worst team in the NBA against the spread, going just 7-14. Detroit has kept four of its last six games within double digits, and...
NBA
FanSided

Kings vs. Clippers Prediction and Odds: Expect Clippers to Handle Business at Home

Kings: +7.0 (-110) 219.0 (Over: -110/Under: -110) Offensively, betting on the Clippers isn’t a fun thing to do. However, Los Angeles has the third-best defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions) in the league at 103.6. The only teams with a better rating are the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns. Sacramento, on the other hand, is 28th in the league in defensive rating.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Spurs vs. Blazers prediction, odds, pick and more

December is here! The San Antonio Spurs take on the Portland Trailblazers in a Western Conference matchup. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Blazers prediction and pick based on Spurs Blazers odds. The San Antonio Spurs are off to a rough start this season as they...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Lillard
Person
Paul George
lineups.com

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers 12/3/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Matchup Preview (12/3/21) On Friday, December 3rd, a battle for the city of Los Angeles will take place between the Clippers and Lakers. These two teams have had a fall from grace, each for their own reasons. The Lakers have not found any chemistry whatsoever. It looks like bringing in Russell Westbrook instead of signing some more shooters and retaining Alex Caruso was not the right decision. They have been wildly inconsistent with sporadic outcomes, such as when they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder at home. On the other hand, the Clippers started the season without Kawhi Leonard, and despite some positive moments, have struggled to find enough scoring. Paul George has played some of his best basketball ever but sometimes does not have enough help. Reggie Jackson has stepped up a lot, but shooting efficiency is still an issue at times. This game could go in many directions, and I will discuss them below.
NBA
FanSided

Nets vs. Mavericks Prediction and Odds: Back Brooklyn on the Road

Nets -3.5 (-110) 217.5 (Over -110/Under -110) Are we seriously still considering the Mavericks a contender in the West?. Dallas is 23rd in the NBA in net rating (minus-1.8) and just lost back-to-back games to the Zion Williamson-less New Orleans Pelicans and Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies. Yes, Brooklyn is just...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazers Prediction#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Trail Blazers#Olshey#Wynnbet Sportsbook#Blazers Odds#Nba Com#Clippers 3
NBC Washington

All About Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma With Stats and Contract Info

All about Kyle Kuzma with stats and contract info originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Kyle Kuzma arrived in Washington as part of a package from the L.A. Lakers in the Russell Westbrook trade. Kuzma, along with his L.A. teammates Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, have been huge factors in the Wizards' rise to the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference this season.
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Jermaine Dupri on supporting the Hawks, collaborating with Trae Young on shoe

State Farm Arena holds a special place in Jermaine Dupri’s heart. The legendary music producer and mogul had the first event in the renovated building in August 2018 with the So So Def 25th Anniversary show. Most recently, he had his own “So So Def Night” at the Atlanta Hawks game, celebrating the Atlanta-based So So Def record label that dominated the hip hop charts through the 1990s and 2000s.
NBA
theknickswall

Collective Effort From Knicks Helps Down Trae Young, Hawks

Alec Burks, with the spot start at point guard, helped push the Knicks through their humongous hurdle known as Trae Young and the Hawks. The New York Knicks (11-9) took on the Atlanta Hawks (11-10) in a game where the visitors were extremely shorthanded. New York was missing four players; their starting point guard, Kemba Walker, due to rest in a back-to-back; their backup point guard, Derrick Rose, who was missing his third straight game with an ankle injury; backup center Nerlens Noel was listed as day-to-day after hurting himself in the previous game, a blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns; and Taj Gibson missed a fourth straight game with a groin injury.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets make NBA history for consecutive wins after long losing streak

It’s well known that young NBA teams tend to run hot and cold, but the 2021-22 Houston Rockets have taken that to an extreme. Wednesday’s come-from-behind victory at Oklahoma City — even with big names like Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jalen Green lost due to injury — was their fourth consecutive win. That streak began immediately after Houston (5-16) had lost 15 games in a row.
NBA
FanSided

This proposed trade could make the Warriors unfair again

The Golden State Warriors have made a triumphant return to the top of the NBA standings, sitting at an incredible 18-2 through 20 games. The depth of the team has reinvigorated the motto ‘Strength in Numbers’, providing a playstyle and joy reminiscent of the pre-Kevin Durant Warriors some six to seven years ago.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Rockets-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Houston

The Philadelphia 76ers have gone months facing a situation where NBA All-Star Ben Simmons wants to be traded and hasn’t been a regular part of the team. Is there an end to this situation insight?. Simmons made a few attempts to return to the team but was kicked out of...
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

200K+
Followers
389K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy