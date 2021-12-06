Cora Jade had a star-making moment at NXT WarGames

NXT WarGames 2021 may not have reached the heights of some of the legendary TakeOvers, but it was far from the train wreck that many NXT 2.0 critics feared it would be. Both WarGames matches and the tag team championship match all delivered, with only the two singles matches being truly underwhelming. Fabian Aichner looked particularly impressive in the tag team match, and Bron Breakker’s dominance in the main even should set him up for another title shot. The Men’s WarGames Match featured a plethora of callbacks to all eras of Johnny Gargano’s NXT career, so this really may have been his NXT swan song. If that is indeed the case, Johnny Wrestling leaves behind a legacy of greatness and an absolute mountain of truly outstanding matches that we may never see equaled, not only in NXT, but in all of WWE.

WWE ・ 6 DAYS AGO