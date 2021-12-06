ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cora Jade had a star-making moment at NXT WarGames

By Raphael Garcia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNXT WarGames was a show meant to mark the transition between what was called the Black & Gold Era into the 2.0 Era. Looking at the results, which could be considered an accomplishment, but there was one moment that stood out among the rest. Cora Jade played a central part in...

dailyddt.com

Comments / 0

f4wonline.com

WWE NXT live results: WarGames go-home show

The final build to WarGames takes place on tonight's NXT. Tonight's show will feature two ladder matches to determine which teams will get the entrance order advantage in Sunday's WarGames bouts. Kay Lee Ray will face Dakota Kai in the women's advantage ladder match, while a fan vote will determine the two participants for the men's advantage ladder match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE NXT WarGames Title Match Announced

Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium is now official for the NXT WarGames event. Tonight’s go-home edition of NXT saw Wagner and O’Reilly defeat Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza to become the new #1 contenders, earning the title shot at WarGames.
WWE
WWE

Tune in Sunday for the NXT WarGames Pre-Show

Before the games begin, be sure to tune in Sunday night for the NXT WarGames Pre-Show streaming live on Peacock and WWE Network at 7:30 ET/4:30 PT. Hear in-depth analysis, discussions and predictions on all the action and rivalries heading into NXT WarGames from panelists Sam Roberts and McKenzie Mitchell with special guest Denise Salcedo.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Women’s WarGames Advantage Set Following WWE NXT 2.0

The advantage in the women’s WarGames match is now set. During this week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, Kay Lee Ray defeated Dakota Kai in a ladder match to earn the advantage for her team. As you know, Kay will be teaming up with Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Raquel Gonzalez at this Sunday night’s WarGames pay-per-view event.
WWE
Person
Io Shirai
Wrestling World

NXT: Cora Jade scored a major victory

Now it is again the turn of the women's sector with a tag-team match. TAG MATCH: Hartwell & Pirotta vs Feron & Leon; The match doesn't have much to say and sees Pirotta having to make up for the fact that poor Indi is depressed due to the absence of her partner Dexter Lumis.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT video highlights: WarGames advantage ladder matches

The final stop before NXT WarGames featured two ladder matches to determine which teams will have the entrance order advantage on Sunday. KLR won the women's WarGames advantage for her team, defeating Dakota Kai in the opening match of last night's NXT. KLR is set to team with Io Shirai, Raquel Gonzalez & Cora Jade against Kai, Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne on Sunday.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top Stars Featured On The WWE NXT WarGames Poster

A new promotional poster has been revealed for Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames event. As seen below, the poster features Superstars announced for the Men’s WarGames main event, which will see Team Old School (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) take on Team New School (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller).
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Raquel Gonzalez Addresses Generational Battle At WWE NXT WarGames

Raquel Gonzalez recently spoke with The Wrestling Inc. Daily about this Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames. She admitted she feels more like a leader heading into the match than she did last year. “I feel like I am 100% the most confident I have ever been walking into a WarGames match,...
WWE
#Wargames#Combat#Nxt Wargames#The Black Gold Era
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT WarGames Betting Odds: Tight Lines In Key Matches

The first pay-per-view of the NXT 2.0 era arrives this Sunday. NXT WarGames brings the popular dual cage stipulation back to the developmental brand, this time pitting generations against one another. Per BetOnline, the new school of Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo...
WWE
FanSided

NXT WarGames Preview and Predictions

The NXT superstars are set to settle their disputes in an all-time favorite, WarGames. This year’s theme seems to put the NXT originals versus the new generation of talent. The card features its traditional five-match outline with two WarGames bouts. Will Sunday be an official passing of the torch?. It...
WWE
WWE

NXT WarGames

It's old school vs. new school as two generations of NXT Superstars collide in a WarGames Match. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa leads his fellow NXT originals into battle against NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and the up-and-coming combatants of NXT 2.0.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Cameron Grimes wins hair vs. hair match at WWE NXT WarGames

Cameron Grimes defeated Duke Hudson in a hair vs. hair match on tonight's WWE NXT WarGames pay-per-view. Grimes used a hurricanrana and a rollup to pin Hudson after blocking Hudson's Razor's Edge finisher. After the bout, Hudson tried to escape having his hair shaved off, but Grimes hit his Cave-In...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Shawn Michaels Talks About Tonight’s NXT WarGames Matches, Making New Stars & More

Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Jim Varsalloe of the Miami Herald for an in-depth interview promoting tonight’s NXT WarGames 2021 special event on the WWE Network on Peacock. During the discussion, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about the performance aspect being the focus of NXT, the process...
WWE
411mania.com

Slimmer’s NXT WarGames 2021 Review

NXT WarGames 2021 may not have reached the heights of some of the legendary TakeOvers, but it was far from the train wreck that many NXT 2.0 critics feared it would be. Both WarGames matches and the tag team championship match all delivered, with only the two singles matches being truly underwhelming. Fabian Aichner looked particularly impressive in the tag team match, and Bron Breakker’s dominance in the main even should set him up for another title shot. The Men’s WarGames Match featured a plethora of callbacks to all eras of Johnny Gargano’s NXT career, so this really may have been his NXT swan song. If that is indeed the case, Johnny Wrestling leaves behind a legacy of greatness and an absolute mountain of truly outstanding matches that we may never see equaled, not only in NXT, but in all of WWE.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT WarGames Card And Live Coverage Reminder For Tonight

The WWE NXT WarGames event will take place tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, featuring the Men’s WarGames Match and the Women’s WarGames Match. Remember to join us tonight for live NXT WarGames coverage, beginning at 7:30pm ET with the thirty-minute WarGames Pre-show. Below is the card for tonight:
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Roderick Strong Defeats Joe Gacy At NXT WarGames

During Sunday night’s WWE NXT WarGames pay-per-view event, we saw Roderick Strong defeat Joe Gacy by pinfall to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. You can check out some highlights from the match below:
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT WarGames: Roderick Strong Retains Cruiserweight Championship

Roderick Strong successfully retained the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at Sunday's NXT WarGames match, seemingly keeping the future of the Cruiserweight title alive. Gacy entered the match promising to change the Cruiserweight title into an "all-inclusive" championship if he were to win. A report from the Wrestling Observer popped up shortly after that stating WWE was looking to dissolve the Cruiserweight Championship. The title has been around since WWE reintroduced the Cruiserweight Division back in 2016, though it has hopped around Raw and 205 Live before being brought under the NXT banner.
WWE
411mania.com

Shawn Michaels Discusses NXT’s Focus On Performance, Making New Stars

Shawn Michaels discussed NXT’s focus on making new stars and more in a new interview promoting tonight’s NXT WarGames. Michaels spoke with Jim Varsallone and you can see some highlights below per Wrestling Inc:. On NXT being focused on the performance aspect: “That’s what’s so exciting and that’s why a...
WWE
FanSided

