ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Chris Stapleton Teams Up With H.E.R. For “This Christmas” At The White House Christmas Tree Lighting

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCOfI_0dFKpj9j00
Alex Wong/Getty Images

If we needed any further proof that Chris Stapleton is the most versatile singer in all of music, here it is.

We’ve seen the man sing country, bluegrass, southern rock, pop, the blues. Hell, we’ve even seen him do a parody with Jimmy Fallon.

And now?

We even have the guy singing Christmas tunes.

We all know and love the classic Christmas song, “This Christmas…” (to be played AFTER Thanksgiving of course, but I’ll die on that hill another day).

He teamed up with Grammy AND Academy Award winning singer/songwriter H.E.R. to play the Christmas song at the annual White House Christmas Tree lighting last night, and needless to say, they blew the roof off the place…

I know, I know, you’re probably thinking:

“Tell me something I don’t know.”

But nevertheless, Stapleton’s ability to perform a number of different genres just adds to his impressive resume already. Team him up with H.E.R. and forget about it…

Written by Donny Hathaway and Nadine McKinnor, “This Christmas” was originally released in 1970 by soul artist, Donny Hathaway.

Would not be mad a Chris Stapleton country album… just saying.

Chris and H.E.R. also performed together for the 2021 CMT Music Awards:

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Garth Brooks Bawls As James Taylor Sings “The River” At The Kennedy Center Honors

I do love a full circle moment. But, I don’t think anyone likes it more than Garth Brooks. Back in 2016, Garth got emotional when he paid tribute to Kennedy Center Honors nominee James Taylor, and today, we’ve circled all the way back around. Garth was a member of the 43rd class of the Kennedy Center Honors this year, and the ceremony took place in Washington, D.C. back in July, where it was James’ turn to take the stage to […] The post Garth Brooks Bawls As James Taylor Sings “The River” At The Kennedy Center Honors first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
mainstreet-nashville.com

3 legends join Country Music Hall of Fame

Three troubadours extraordinaire concluded three uniquely remarkable journeys by moseying on into the Country Music Hall of Fame together at sundown on Sunday. Country singer-songwriters Marty Stuart, Dean Dillon and Hank Williams Jr. formally received the honorary medallions signifying their arrival on hallowed ground at CMA Theater, where the legends put into perspective some of the more enthralling stories adorning the walls of country music history.
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donny Hathaway
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Cosmopolitan

Blake Shelton Has Major News and 'The Voice' Fans Are Going to Freak Out

Blake Shelton fans currently get their weekly dose of the country music star on Monday and Tuesday nights thanks to The Voice. But now they’ll also have the opportunity to see him in Vegas like never before. On November 11, the 45-year-old "Happy Anywhere" singer dropped the incredible news that...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Donnie Wahlberg ‘Won’t Confirm’ Carrie Underwood Singing for Jenny McCarthy on ‘The Masked Singer’

While Donnie Wahlberg traditionally has the best set of pipes in his family, his wife Jenny McCarthy decided to share her singing abilities too. McCarthy is a judge on “The Masked Singer” along with Robin Thicke, Nicole Sherzinger, and Ken Jeong. During this week’s semi-finals performance, Thicke and Scherzinger got up on stage to sing duets with two of the contestants. Jeong and McCarthy sat it out, but Jeong roasted McCarthy’s singing abilities at one point during the show. He told her she couldn’t sing, and McCarthy had a point to prove then.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dan Blocker’s Son Tributes Late ‘Bonanza’ Star in Heartfelt Birthday Post

Dan Blocker’s son took to Twitter on Friday to pay tribute to his late father on what would have been his birthday. Dirk Blocker wrote, “Thinking of you today, pop. Hardly a day goes by when I’m not influenced by you despite our relatively short time together. If you have a loving relationship with a parent or parents, reach out to them for no other reason than to let them know how you feel.”
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

George Strait Dedicates “I Cross My Heart” Performance To His Wife On Their 50th Wedding Anniversary

The pride and joy of Pearsall, Texas, and the King of Country Music… the great George Strait just celebrated 50 years with his wife Norma. All the way back in 1971, well before his career as a country music superstar got started, George Strait ran off to Mexico with the love of his life. And on December 4th, 1971, George and Norma eloped, before they both shipped off to Hawaii where George was stationed in the United States Army.
PEARSALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Award#H E R#Chrisstapleton#Cbs
The Boot

Randy Travis Teams With Drew Parker for New Duet on a Keith Whitley Classic [Watch]

Randy Travis is one of country music's most important traditionalists, and he's helping to shepherd the next generation of old school country singers with a new duet. The Country Music Hall of Famer joins newcomer Drew Parker for a new rendition of a classic Keith Whitley Christmas song, and they've even released a brand-new video for the special collaboration.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Called “Unrecognizable” On Their ‘People Magazine’ Cover For Yellowstone Prequel, ‘1883’

There’s one thing about Tim McGraw that I’ve always found funny… I swear the guy looks like a completely different person in every picture and movie I see him in. For example, you got clean-shaven, suburban dad Tim in the hit movie The Blindside, the mullet/mustache Tim we all know and love from back in the ’90s, thick hillbilly Tim from the movie Four Christmases, and now, Tim is arguably in better shape than anybody in country music. And while […] The post Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Called “Unrecognizable” On Their ‘People Magazine’ Cover For Yellowstone Prequel, ‘1883’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Alicia Keys Recalls Jay-Z's Reaction After Lil Mama Stormed 2009 VMA Stage

Lil Mama only released one studio album in her career but off the strength of its lead single, "Lip Gloss," she managed to be on top of the world. She became a host on America's Best Dance Crew and further asserted herself into the mainstream consciousness. Unfortunately, much of that hype crumbled with a brief cameo during the 2009 Video Music Awards. While Jay-Z and Alicia Keys performed their hit record, "Empire State Of Mind," Lil Mama stormed to stage uninvited to stand alongside the two music vets. As you could imagine, Jay nor Alicia Keys were particularly fond of the move.
CELEBRITIES
TIME

Exclusive: Comedian Lewis Black Wants Spotify to Remove His Grammy-Nominated Album Amid Comedy Royalties Battle

Comedian Lewis Black has called for Spotify to remove his work from the platform until his fellow comics’ full catalogs are restored to the streaming service. Black’s request comes in the wake of Spotify pulling down hundreds of comedy albums on Nov. 24 amid an ongoing dispute with publishing-rights company Spoken Giants —which has also been joined by its contemporary Word Collections in the fight—over whether comedians deserve royalties on their written work rather than just the audio of their performances.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

83K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy