Chris Stapleton Teams Up With H.E.R. For “This Christmas” At The White House Christmas Tree Lighting

Alex Wong/Getty Images

If we needed any further proof that Chris Stapleton is the most versatile singer in all of music, here it is.

We’ve seen the man sing country, bluegrass, southern rock, pop, the blues. Hell, we’ve even seen him do a parody with Jimmy Fallon.

And now?

We even have the guy singing Christmas tunes.

We all know and love the classic Christmas song, “This Christmas…” (to be played AFTER Thanksgiving of course, but I’ll die on that hill another day).

He teamed up with Grammy AND Academy Award winning singer/songwriter H.E.R. to play the Christmas song at the annual White House Christmas Tree lighting last night, and needless to say, they blew the roof off the place…

I know, I know, you’re probably thinking:

“Tell me something I don’t know.”

But nevertheless, Stapleton’s ability to perform a number of different genres just adds to his impressive resume already. Team him up with H.E.R. and forget about it…

Written by Donny Hathaway and Nadine McKinnor, “This Christmas” was originally released in 1970 by soul artist, Donny Hathaway.

Would not be mad a Chris Stapleton country album… just saying.

Chris and H.E.R. also performed together for the 2021 CMT Music Awards: