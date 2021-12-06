ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Now Get MGK-Approved Nails At Home For Just $18

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyond being a red carpet darling and pop-punk icon, Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, has garnered a lot of attention for his nails over the years. The singer often matches his polishes to his outfits and isn’t afraid to get graphic or complex with his nails. While it...

Machine Gun Kelly's New UN/DN LAQR Nail Polish Brand Challenges Beauty Norms

Colson Baker, known by his stage name Machine Gun Kelly, has long curated his public image through daring fashion choices, statement-making piercings, an impressive number of tattoos and, most recently, through his eclectic nail art. In the past year alone, the pop-punk vocalist has sported a matte neon space manicure to the American Music Awards, an abstract chrome and black design at New York’s Rockin’ Eve, stripes of black, yellow and white while performing on Saturday Night Live and a hand covered in evil eyes, among several other looks.
