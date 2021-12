Parents up and down the country will currently be in the midst of Elf on the Shelf chaos – trying to think up new cheeky ideas for their elves to get up to each night. The Beckham family look to be 'doing the elves' this year too, with mum Victoria sharing a photo of one of their elves on her Instagram Stories – and we love her idea. "Movie night for Elf and Posh!" wrote the former Spice Girls member the snap.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO