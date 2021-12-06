ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flora Growth Announces 2022 Revenue Guidance, to Host Dec. 14 Webinar

 6 days ago
Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products, recently announced 2022 revenue guidance of $35-45 million. According to the update, this incorporates revenue contributions from the company’s various operating divisions, including recently acquired Vessel Brand and wholesale cannabis revenues from Cosechemos. In addition, Flora announced...

