As more industries seek to detect biomarkers, chemiluminescence immunoassays have gained a great deal of attention. As the name suggests, chemiluminescence is the emission of light from chemical probes. This technique is used to determine the levels of certain molecules and compounds in the blood. The enzyme label in the sample reacts with the detector antibody to produce a luminous signal. Chemiluminescence immunoassays are highly sensitive, and their sensitivity is superior to that of a colorimetric assay. They use luminometers that enable them to detect the desired analytes at physiologically relevant levels. These chemiluminescent ELISAs also reduce the possibility of false negatives by minimizing non-detects.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 4 DAYS AGO